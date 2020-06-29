Cam Newton makes New England Patriots switch

THE NEW ENGLAND Patriots have signed former MVP quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year deal, the NFL has announced.

Newton had been a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers at the end of last season.

The Patriots parted company with six-time Super Bowl-winner Tom Brady in March and had been expected to go into the new campaign with untested 23-year-old Jarrett Stidham as their quarterback.

Newton was picked first overall in the 2011 draft by the Panthers and was named the league’s MVP as he led the team to the 2016 Super Bowl, where they were beaten by the Denver Broncos.

But injuries have hampered him since and he featured in just two games last season.

The 31-year-old posted on his Instagram story: “I’m as excited as I don’t know what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow! I hope you’re ready! Let’s go Pats.”

Meanwhile, the Patriots have been fined $1.1 million and stripped of a third-round draft pick following an investigation into improper filming of the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

NFL.com said the Patriots’ in-house television crew would also be barred from filming any games during the 2020 season.

Senior club officials would also be given training on the NFL’s game policies.

The Patriots were put under investigation last December after it emerged their TV crew had filmed the Bengals’ sideline during a week 14 game between Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots later said the crew had inadvertently filmed the Bengals sideline while recording footage for a feature about Patriots scouts at the game.

“There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose,” the Patriots said in a statement.

“We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.”