Wednesday 30 June 2021
Duncan Ferguson’s teenage son follows in his footsteps by signing for Newcastle

18-year-old former Everton and Tranmere striker Cameron Ferguson is one of three youngsters to join the Magpies’ Academy.

By Press Association
DUNCAN FERGUSON’S TEENAGE son Cameron has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Newcastle.

Screenshot 2021-06-30 at 18.50.19 Signed, sealed, delivered: Cameron Ferguson. Source: Cameron Ferguson Instagram..

The 18-year-old former Everton and Tranmere striker is one of three youngsters to join the Magpies’ Academy along with central defenders Charlie Wiggett, also 18, who was on the books at Chelsea and 19-year-old Remi Savage, a member of Liverpool’s FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2018-19.

Ferguson told the club’s official website: “When I got told they were going to sign me, I was made up. My dad is made up too – he speaks very highly of the club, its fan base and the lovely stadium.

“When the call came through that I was going to sign, he was so excited and so are the whole family. To come to a club like Newcastle is fantastic and I’m over the moon.”

Ferguson Senior spent a season-and-a-half a St James’ Park after being signed by Ruud Gullit for £7million from Everton in November 1998, scoring 12 goals in 41 appearances.

Interim Academy manager Steve Harper, who made his debut on the same day as the Scotland international in a 3-1 Premier League win over Wimbledon, said:

“Cameron is technically good and there’s still a lot to come from him physically, which we know will take time – and it was great to see Big Dunc, who made his Newcastle debut in the same game as me, when Cameron’s family came with him to sign his contract.”

