'Not afraid of change' - Steps taken by Camogie Association as players 'want to move forward'

Top camogie stars with Kathleen Woods, President of The Camogie Association and Sean Brett, Head of Strategic Marketing at Liberty Insurance.

Top camogie stars with Kathleen Woods, President of The Camogie Association and Sean Brett, Head of Strategic Marketing at Liberty Insurance.

IT’S A TOPIC that has dominated the headlines week in, week out in terms of camogie since last September’s All-Ireland.

Player after player has called for change, delivered passionate arguments for adjustments across the board. The outdated, archaic rules are the main thing they take issue with. The game has evolved through the years, after all.

While yesterday was all about the launch of the 2019 All-Ireland championships and the positive announcements about the All-Star Tour and live-streaming that went hand-in-hand with it, there were, of course, a few inevitable mentions of the above here and there.

Each and every player laughed nervously when the rules and the need for change came up, and each reporter braced themselves for the same regurgitated, repeated responses time and time again, as has been the way over the past few months.

But there was more to it than that.

What was not expected, perhaps, was for Camogie Assoiciation President Kathleen Woods to touch on it in her formalities.

That’s a story for another day, she mumbled — well something along those lines — after she brought the situation up of her own accord.

She noted that players are “going through an evolutionary period”, doing “the exercises of a professional athlete in an amateur world and we all recognise that”.

And the main, and lasting, remark:

Árd Comhairle are not afraid of change and we’re not afraid of the challenges. Our most important step is the creation of the playing rules review working group.

Important and positive comments, reflecting the work that has happened over the past few weeks and months.

The Camogie Association had already indicated that they were open to change, or working things out, it seemed. But Woods’ words yesterday cemented that.

Woods speaking at Congress. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

At Congress in early April, Rule 20.4. re: introduction of ability to trial playing rules passed with a majority of 67%, while they hosted a successful feedback forum later that month for players and managers.

A development from there was that the Experimental Rules Committee, as proposed at Congress, was to be be established.

Just three days before that forum, results of a Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) survey were published, showing that 82% of players were in favour of trialling new rules. 70% stated the rules on physical contact very much need a change.

A steering group of players had been formed, with the WGPA proposing that the group take action through communication with the Association and development from there rather than bemoan the current state of the game.

Dublin star Aisling Maher is one member of such, and was eager to explain its workings yesterday.

“The steering group that was put together by the WGPA was very much us trying to come together as a group and acknowledge that maybe the perception of our game that has come across from an All-Ireland final isn’t what the players have in their minds and that the Association probably have in their mind,” she said.

“We’re just looking to put together constructive steps as to how we can get closer to that and how we can improve our game.

Like everything, camogie is going to evolve and change and it’s just important that we as an Association keep up with those changes and make any adaptations that need to be made to get our game to the best place that it could possibly be in.

“Our aim was to put together how, as players, we felt. We don’t have all the answers but if we all work together on trying to achieve it, we’re much more likely to end up in a better place.

She added: “It’s frustrating for the likes of Cork and Kilkenny. They put a massive amount of time and effort into getting to All-Ireland finals, competing in them and winning them, and the only thing spoken about afterwards is a decision by a referee or a free here and there and that’s not fair on anybody.

Aisling Maher. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“The reports should be about the quality of the game being played, the quality of the hurlers and the physical conditioning of the players and all the rest. From a player’s perspective and from an Association’s perspective, hopefully we can continue to drive on.

The rules review committee that’s been brought in now that’s going to bring in trial rules in the league next year is a really positive step in the right direction. We’re looking forward to see what way they go about doing that and hopefully it can only be a positive thing for camogie.

Cork captain Gemma O’Connor is another strong voice in that group.

“Things are slow but I think they’re finally starting to move,” she smiled, when asked about her 18-season inter-county career, the differences, the recent backlash and the calls for change.

“They’re setting up the rules review group which hopefully will start sooner rather than later.