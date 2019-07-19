Camogie association 'continue to liaise' with Waterford after damning statement on fixture notice

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION say they are “continuing to liaise” with Waterford, after a damning statement was released in relation to notice of a major fixture this weekend.

The Déise are facing Cork this Sunday at Walsh Park in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship [throw-in, 5.30pm].

This is to accommodate Cork dual players who are involved in the ladies football clash with Cavan on Saturday. That All-Ireland series fixture will be televised on TG4, [throw-in, 3.15pm].

In a damning statement released by the Waterford senior camogie team via Sportstalk.ie, they say that the Camogie Association changed the date of their senior All Ireland championship fixture against Cork.

They also say they were given five days’ notice about the match, which has affected players including one panel member who was to commute from England to play.

“Members of our senior camogie panel work weekends, to finance their college education and fund their sport participation,” the statement read.

“We have a panel member commuting from England to represent her county. For her to play the original fixture date she took holiday leave from work, the late change results in her being unavailable for selection. Players shape their family lives around dedicating time to their sport.”

Waterford have written to the National Camogie Association and requested a meeting “to ensure these situations do not arise again and action is taken”.

Speaking to The42 about the concerns of the Waterford players, a spokesman for the Camogie Association said:

We’re continuing to liaise with the Waterford county board as we have over the last number of weeks in relation to the issues raised by players in a statement today.”

The meeting between Cork and Waterford is a top of the table clash in Group 2 of the senior camogie championship. Both sides are already assured of a place in the knockout stages of the competition following wins over Meath and Clare respectively last weekend.

Waterford players in action against Tipperary earlier this summer. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

