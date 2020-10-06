BE PART OF THE TEAM

All camogie club games suspended until further notice 'in the interest of public safety'

The Association’s Ard Chomhairle has endorsed the decision.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 10:54 AM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CAMOGIE CHIEFS HAVE this morning suspended club games at all levels ‘with immediate effect ​and until further notice’.  

The decision — ‘taken in the interest of public safety’ — follows similar moves by the GAA and LGFA yesterday

“​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government’s National Framework for Living with COVID-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties,” a statement reads. 

“The Camogie Association will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our Units accordingly.  

“The Camogie Association would also like to acknowledge all of those Units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.”

Most senior club championships have been completed but the Munster club senior final was planned for next Sunday with Tipperary’s Drom & Inch set to face Clare’s Inagh-Kilnamona.

