Majestic McGraths inspire Sarsfields to fourth title

Sarsfields (Galway) 1-17

Truagh/Clonlara (Clare) 0-6

SIOBHAN McGRATH BROKE broke the game wide open and her sister Niamh provided the flourishes with some stupendous shooting, as Sarsfields, managed by their father Michael, secured a fourth All-Ireland club senior camogie title.

It was the Bullaun/New Inn side’s eighth final appearance in nine campaigns and it showed as they always held the whip hand, apart perhaps from the very early exchanges.

Niamh missed the final defeat to Dicksboro 12 months, as she was expecting her now ten-month-old son Ruadhán, but it was like she had never been away as she lorded the midfield exchanges alongside another sibling Clodagh, and treated us to an outstanding display of shooting into the bargain.

Skipper Laura Ward, Maria Cooney and Klara Donohue were others to stand out but in truth Sarsfields were on a different plane to Truagh/Clonlara, gutsy though they were to the final whistle.

Joanne Daly and Rebecca Foley tussle. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

They seemed nervous early on and too often failed to gather possession cleanly. They more than held their own in the physical exchanges but operated more on an individual basis, with few supporting runners to the player in possession and a reluctance to use them if they did materialise.

In contrast, Sarsfields were slick, with Siobhán McGrath turning Sinéad Ryan with her first two possessions and after scoring three points in jig time, two inside 60 seconds, it was time for Bob Caulfield to move Michelle Powell to act as shadow.

Advertisement

That made no difference, however, as the dynamic full-forward had a goal in 21st minute to put real daylight between the teams.

This was in spite of Truagh/Clonlara having the lead twice early on, first through a pointed free by their chief scoregetter Áine O’Loughlin, and then via Eimear Kelly, after McGrath had equalised.

Niamh McGrath levelled quickly once more from a placed ball before her Siobhán trebled her tally in lightning fashion, a lovely scooped effort to avoid being hooked the highlight.

The lively Klara Donohue got on the mark and then had a shot saved by Sophie Cullen but Niamh McGrath converted the 45 and Sarsfields were pulling away.

A lovely point by Hannah Horgan was a much needed score for the Clare crew but in the blink of an eye, Siobhán McGrath was clear of the cover and adding to her phenomenal goal scoring record in All-Irelands for club and county.

Points from Cora Kenny, a glorious effort by Niamh McGrath from 75m and a Siobhán free ensued, with Áine O’Loughlin’s converted free the only response and it was 1-9 to 0-4 at the change of ends.

Michael McGrath’s champions shut down the opposition professionally in the second half, keeping things tight and not attempting too much in the way of flash the other way.

This was about putting last year’s disappointment to bed and they made no mistake.

The imperious Niamh McGrath added three points to her tally, while Donohue, Kenny, Laoise McGrath and Rachel Murray. Róisín Begley and Niamh Ryan split the posts for the opposition.

With the introduction of Laoise and Ciara McGrath, here were six siblings on the pitch at one stage, before Siobhán was withdrawn late on.

This was all about a panel however, and an unquenchable spirit among the girls in green. And there is no reason to believe that they are finished yet.

In the intermediate final Clanmaurice from Kerry were convincing winners over Galway’s Ahascragh/Caltra 2-16 to 1-1.



SCORERS FOR SARSFIELDS: S McGrath 1-5(0-2fs); N McGrath 0-6(3fs, 1 45); C Kenny, K Donohue 0-2 each; R Murray, L McGrath 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR TRUAGH/CLONLARA: A O’Loughlin 0-2(fs); E Kelly, H Horgan, R Begley, N Ryan 0-1 each

SARSFIELDS: L Glynn, R Kelly, L Ward, K Gallagher, T Kenny, M Cooney, J Daly, Clodagh McGrath, N McGrath, K Donohue, O McGrath, S Spellman, C Kelly, S McGrath, C Kenny. Subs: R Murray for C Kenny (49), L McGrath for Donohue (51), Ciara McGrath for C Kelly (54), C Kyne for Ward (60), C Cahalan for S McGrath (60)

TRUAGH/CLONLARA: S Cullen, S Ryan, M Powell, S Hogg, E Horgan, L Foley, L Egan, E Begley, E Kelly, A Marren, J Egan, H Horgan, R Begley, R Foley, A O’Loughlin. Subs: N Ryan for J Egan (33), L Hawes for Hogg (48), J Egan for Marren blood (51-57), J Egan for R Foley (57), L Slater for Ryan (60+3), T Morris for Marren (60+3)

REF: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)