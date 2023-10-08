How is the inter-county camogie managerial scene shaping up for 2024?

THERE HAS BEEN some movement on the inter-county camogie circuit in recent weeks as the managerial chopping and changing continues across Gaelic games.

Here, The 42 looks at how things are shaping up for 2024, with a firm focus on senior outfits.

Cork

Ben Brady / INPHO Former Cork manager Matthew Twomey. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The All-Ireland champions are on the lookout for a new manager after the surprise departure of Matthew Twomey last month.

Twomey stepped down just weeks after steering the Rebels to O’Duffy Cup glory for the first time since 2018. The Douglas man spent two seasons at the helm, having previously been involved in Paudie Murray’s backroom team.

“Obviously it’s a bit harder after winning the All-Ireland but my mind was made up well before it,” Twomey told The 42 as he explained the reasoning behind his exit. “I just wanted to give it my best for two years and then step away.”

He bows out as camogie’s PwC Manager of the Year, and is a hard act to follow.

Kilkenny

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere similarly has a tall order ahead of him as he succeeds Brian Dowling in the Kilkenny hot-seat.

Dowling stepped down after the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork in July, having delivered two All-Irelands (2020 and 2022), four Leinster championship crowns and one National League title in his four years in charge. He’s now set for the Kildare hurling hot-seat.

Cleere takes over on a one-year term initially, after a successful stint with the Carlow camogie team. A two-time All-Ireland winner as a player and a former team-mate of Dowling’s, ‘Chap’ also served two years as Chairman of Kilkenny County Council.

Galway

Tom Maher / INPHO Cathal Murray. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

There has been little word from Galway in the wake of the Tribe’s semi-final defeat to Cork. Cathal Murray took charge in 2018 and oversaw All-Ireland successes in 2019 and 2021, establishing Galway as a consistent Top Three force.

Murray was reportedly in the running for the Galway U20 hurling management job but withdrew long before Fergal Healy got the nod.

Waterford

Seán Power steered the Déise to their first All-Ireland final in 78 years, but a heavy defeat to Cork should not stall their progress. Power took over in November 2022, and the assumption is that the former minor and U21 All-Ireland winning manager will go again.

Limerick

John Lillis’ departure was confirmed this week, with Limerick on the hunt for his successor. The former Tipperary boss and inter-county camogie referee spent two years at the helm with the Treaty struggling, only securing their senior status with a final round win over Offaly in 2023.

Tipperary

Denis Kelly enjoyed a fruitful first year at the helm and indications are the Toomevara tactician will continue in the role. Tipp ended a 13-year wait for Munster championship glory, before a promising run in the All-Ireland series which was ended by Waterford in the last four.

Wexford

Colin Sunderland has held the Wexford reins for a year, steering them to senior safety in a relegation semi-final win over Down. The All-Ireland club championship winning Oulart-the-Ballagh manager looks set to stay on, but as is the case with many counties, it remains to be seen.

Dublin

Tipperary All-Ireland winner and All-Star Paul Kelly took charge of Dublin on a three-year term last October. It was an up-and-down season for the Jackies, but they’ll hope Kelly will stay in situ after several years of managerial turbulence.

Clare

John Carmody is in his second coming with the Clare senior camogs, while he guided the county’s second team to All-Ireland Premier Junior glory in Croke Park during the summer.

Down

Paul Donnelly, in charge since December 2021, saw his Down side retain their senior status with a relegation shootout win over Offaly during the summer. There has been little soundings from the county, but Donnelly is likely to stay on at this stage.

Antrim

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Elaine Dowds. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Elaine Dowds has been at the helm since late 2021, having previously been part of Paul McKillen and Jim McKiernan’s management team. One of the few female inter-county managers, Dowds is aiming to bridge the gap with the Saffron. The 2021 All-Ireland intermediate champions suffered a 3-23 to 0-6 quarter-final defeat to Tipperary as they appeared at that stage for the first time in 41 years.

Others

Offaly, relegated to intermediate for 2024, are on the hunt for a new manager after Noelle Kennedy’s departure. “I got a one-line email just to say I wouldn’t be reappointed next year,” she told The Irish Independent last month.

2023 All-Ireland intermediate champions Derry, who take Offaly’s place in the senior ranks, confirmed this week that PJ O’Mullan and his mangement team will stay on for a second season.

The void left by Peter Cleere must be filled in Carlow, while there are vacancies in Kerry and Westmeath after Pat Ryan and Diarmuid Cahill’s exits.

Most counties’ second teams are overseen by their senior manager, but David Sullivan (Tipperary) and David Deady (Limerick) are among the exceptions.

Their respective futures, and that of many others, are yet to be confirmed.

Time will tell in several camps.