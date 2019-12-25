This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know your camogie from 2019?

How closely were you paying attention to the camogie season this year?

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 25 Dec 2019, 3:30 PM
Galway prevailed as All-Ireland champions in 2019.
Galway prevailed as All-Ireland champions in 2019.
Which of these players scored a brace of goals for Galway in their All-Ireland final triumph over Kilkenny?
Niamh Hanniffy
Niamh Kilkenny

Ailish O’Reilly
Catriona Cormican
Ann Downey stepped down as Kilkenny manager in 2019 after how many seasons in charge?
4
3

5
6
Which former Kilkenny hurler has been appointed as Downey's replacement?
Charlie Carter
Aidan Fogarty

Brian Dowling
Jackie Tyrrell
Which county claimed their first All-Ireland junior camogie title this year?
Monaghan
Sligo

Westmeath
Kerry
Who was crowned the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year for 2019?
Michelle Quilty
Niamh Kilkenny

Amy O'Connor
Sarah Dervan
Galway also won the Division 1 league title this year. What was the winning margin in their final against Kilkenny?
2 points
4 points

7 points
3 points
Which Waterford legend has been appointed as a coach for the county's senior camogie team for 2020?
Tony Browne
John Mullane

Dan Shanahan
Eoin Kelly
Paudie Murray is staying on as manager of Cork for 2020. How many All-Irelands has he overseen during his time in charge?
4
3

5
2
Who scored an important goal to help Slaughtneil to an All-Ireland three-in-a-row in March?
Aoife Ní Chaiside
Tina Hannon

Shannon Graham
Josie McMullan
And finally, who won the All-Ireland intermediate title in 2019?
Westmeath
Galway

Cork
Tipperary
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention to the camogie this year.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like camogie?
