Quiz: How well do you know your camogie from 2019?

Which of these players scored a brace of goals for Galway in their All-Ireland final triumph over Kilkenny? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Niamh Hanniffy ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Niamh Kilkenny

©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Ailish O’Reilly ©INPHO/James Crombie Catriona Cormican

Ann Downey stepped down as Kilkenny manager in 2019 after how many seasons in charge? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 4 3

5 6

Which former Kilkenny hurler has been appointed as Downey's replacement? ©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Charlie Carter ©INPHO/James Crombie Aidan Fogarty

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Brian Dowling ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Jackie Tyrrell

Which county claimed their first All-Ireland junior camogie title this year? ©INPHO/James Crombie Monaghan Sligo

Westmeath Kerry

Who was crowned the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year for 2019? ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Michelle Quilty ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Niamh Kilkenny

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Amy O'Connor ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Sarah Dervan

Galway also won the Division 1 league title this year. What was the winning margin in their final against Kilkenny? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2 points 4 points

7 points 3 points

Which Waterford legend has been appointed as a coach for the county's senior camogie team for 2020? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Tony Browne ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan John Mullane

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Dan Shanahan ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Eoin Kelly

Paudie Murray is staying on as manager of Cork for 2020. How many All-Irelands has he overseen during his time in charge? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne 4 3

5 2

Who scored an important goal to help Slaughtneil to an All-Ireland three-in-a-row in March? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Aoife Ní Chaiside ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Tina Hannon

©INPHO/Bryan Keane Shannon Graham ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Josie McMullan