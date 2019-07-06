This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three in-a-row chasing Cork dismantle Dublin to stay unbeaten as Tipp secure second win of the week

A round-up of today’s camogie action.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 9:20 PM
41 minutes ago 1,367 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4713850
Dublin's Eve O'Brien and Linda Collins of Cork battle for the ball.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Dublin's Eve O'Brien and Linda Collins of Cork battle for the ball.
Dublin's Eve O'Brien and Linda Collins of Cork battle for the ball.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS CORK provided a coolly efficient performance as they dismantled Dublin by 2-20 to 0-9 to record a third win from as many games in Group 2 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Paudie Murray’s crew are pursuing a third consecutive title and were far too strong for the hosts, laying the foundation for their victory with two goals in the first 17 minutes.

Hannah Looney and Orla Cotter already had points on the board when Linda Collins goaled in the eighth minute.

Collins, Cotter and Katrina Mackey added points and the Rebels had 1-6 on the board by the time Aisling Maher registered Dublin’s first point at the beginning of the second quarter.

Cork were ruthless however, and Amy O’Connor’s goal from the next passage of play rendered the reminder of the tie of statistical interest only. Chloe Sigerson added three points as the visitors led by 2-11 to 0-3 at half time.

Dublin certainly didn’t throw in the towel and Ali Twomey, Orla Beagan, Alex Griffin and Aoibhe Dillon all shot points but Cork kept the scoreboard ticking over as Cotter brought her tally to six points, and Looney, Collins, Julia White and Clíona Healy were also on target to confirm a comfortable success.

Tipperary pulled clear of a four-team logjam in second place in the group with their second win in a week, a very strong third quarter the key in a 2-12 to 1-7 triumph over Clare in Sixmilebridge.

The Premier County representatives began really strongly, responding to an early point by Fiona Lafferty for the home team with Eibhlís McDonnell pouncing for the first of her two goals. The Annacarty attacker followed up with a point – she finished with 2-2 from play – and further minors from Grace O’Toole and Cáit Devane put five between them.

Chloe Morey brought Clare back into it with a goal from a penalty, after Fiona Lafferty was fouled, and a couple of points from Orlaith Duggan left Ger O’Connell’s charges just a point in arrears at the interval, by 1-5 to 1-4.

They didn’t come out at the start of the second half however, Devane hitting four of her six points as the margin grew to six. Morey, who finished with a personal tally of 1-4, steadied the ship but McDonnell’s second goal sealed the deal for Niamh Lillis’s side.

Several other games were postponed this weekend:

Camogie Association postpone four fixtures due to ‘outbreak of gastroenteritis’ among squads

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó'Conchúir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie