McIlroy finishes strong with 64 at Canadian Open

RORY MCILROY HAS shot a final round 64 at the Canadian Open.

The Holywood man’s bogey-free round leaves him on 13-under overall.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has four holes left to play, and is on 15-under overall.

McIlroy is tied with Tom Kim, who has also finished his round, while Victor Perez has just separated himself from them on his final hole. The Frenchman is on 14-under now.

Shane Lowry signed off with a 68, four-under for the tournament.

Séamus Power failed to make the cut.

Leona Maguire and Áine Donegan suffered the same fate at the US Women’s Open, while Stephanie Maguire withdrew with illness.

Yuka Saso has set herself up for victory in Pennsylvania.

More to follow.