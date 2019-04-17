This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron to produce docu-series on Canelo's middleweight unification clash with Jacobs

ESPN’s 30 for 30 will meet HBO’s 24/7 when the sporting superstars team up on DAZN.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 737 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4596834
Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez faces Danny Jacobs in a middleweight unification clash on 4 May.
Image: Javier Rojas/Pi
Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez faces Danny Jacobs in a middleweight unification clash on 4 May.
Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez faces Danny Jacobs in a middleweight unification clash on 4 May.
Image: Javier Rojas/Pi

ALL-TIME NBA great LeBron James and his athlete-empowerment brand, Uninterrupted, will produce a two-part series on Canelo Alvarez’s eagerly anticipated middleweight unification clash with Danny Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month.

The series, which will air on the fight’s broadcaster, DAZN, as well as Univision, the NBC Sports Network and several regional outlets, will be a hybrid of ESPN’s 30 for 30 and HBO’s 24/7, per DAZN officials.

Titled 40 Days, the Uninterrupted-produced show will provide a behind-the-scenes insight into both Canelo and Jacobs’ preparation for their 4 May showdown, the winner of which will be the consensus ruler at 160 pounds.

It will air on DAZN on 23 and 30 April.

James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter will be executive producers on the two Canelo-Jacobs episodes.

Alvarez vs. Jacobs - LA Press Conference Canelo and Jacobs squared off at a press conference in March. Source: Javier Rojas/Pi

The series is tentatively slated to return for Anthony Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight world-title defence at Madison Square Garden on 1 June, the added complication of opponent Jarrell Miller’s failed drug test notwithstanding.

“We’re partnering with DAZN to reach a whole new audience of global boxing fans that want to see another side to these athletes that has yet to be shown,” Uninterrupted CEO Carter said in a statement.

“These documentaries will shine a light on the three-dimensional aspect of who these athletes are outside of the ring and empower them to tell their own stories as they prepare for some of the biggest moments in their boxing careers.”

“We’re thrilled to work with LeBron and Maverick on this partnership,” DAZN group executive chairman John Skipper added.

They have a unique vantage point that allows them to understand both Canelo’s pursuit to be one of the greatest of all time and Jacobs’ dogged determination to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Added Canelo’s promoter, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya: “This is excellent for the sport, as it will provide the kind of unique lens that only LeBron James and Maverick Carter can bring. At the same time, there’s no better way for them to start this partnership than by featuring the most important boxing event of the year, so Golden Boy is proud to be a part of it.”

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans James will be an executive producer on '40 Days'. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Canelo last year signed an 11-fight, $365m contract with sports streaming service DAZN — the biggest deal in the history of sport provided the Mexican indeed fights 11 times within the agreed five-year period.

The 28-year-old is expected to meet fellow DAZN fighter Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy bout later this year if successful in his unification bout with Jacobs.

On 4 May, however, IBF champion Jacobs will aim to derail those plans by adding Canelo’s WBA and WBC titles to his collection.

Canelo-Jacobs will air on Sky Sports in Ireland and the UK.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie