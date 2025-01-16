'We didn't give Colin any absolute guarantees' - FAI respond to Healy claims

FAI DIRECTOR OF Football Marc Canham insists he did not mislead former WNT assistant coach Colin Healy with assurances that he would remain at the Association.

In a blistering statement this afternoon, Healy claimed Canham broke a verbal agreement in relieving him of his duties, and that CEO David Courell wrongly believed Healy walked away from the role.

Healy, the assistant of former head coach Eileen Gleeson, said the assurance to remain at the FAI beyond Gleeson’s tenure led him to turn down a full-time position as the manager of Cobh Ramblers.

Healy believes the FAI lacks “transparency and compassion,” and now intends to lodge a formal complaint to the Association’s director of people and culture over his treatment as an employee.

Canham and Courell responded to Healy’s comments at the unveiling of new head coach Carla Ward this afternoon, insisting the Corkman’s departure was “a football decision”.

“We didn’t give Colin any absolute guarantees or assurances that his contract would be renewed,” said Canham.

“Colin was an employee, like any employee we don’t get into talking about details publicly. That’s their decision to speak publicly. In our conversations we were very clear that we’d do a review at the end of the campaign and that would inform our decision to go to the board to seek approval. That was communicated all the way through.

“Any interpretation of assurances were their interpretation of that conversation and I was always clear there would be a review after the campaign had finished and decision made then.”

Courell, meanwhile, insisted that there was no misunderstanding on his part, conflicting with Healy’s recount of a text message exchange.

“That is a misunderstanding by Colin. We could not have been clearer that his contract had concluded. The belief I had was that he had a genuine opportunity elsewhere, and while he could have sat back and waited to see what head coach was appointed and take his chances, if he’d be appointed as a No. 2, I expressed that I would understand if he did take another opportunity as there was a risk for him.”

The FAI chiefs confirmed Healy was allowed to speak to Cobh — “we gave him permission to speak to the club, it was his choice to turn down that opportunity” — and regret not including him in the press release which confirmed Gleeson’s departure.

FAI Director of Football Marc Canham, new head coach Carla Ward and FAI Interim CEO David Courell. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“That is something for us to reflect on,” Canham said. “We wanted the press release to be clear on Eileen at the time. She was the priority as the head coach. Maybe if we had our time back we could have created that clarity but we had to make the difficult decision not to renew Colin. As David said, it was a purely football decision.

“We do respect Colin and understand his personal circumstances have been devastating for him in the last year and we have tried to support him. But in this moment it is a football decision.

“We believe Carla (Ward) as a the new head coach needed an opportunity to bring in an assistant coach which is a critical role.”

Canham took no issue with players having their say publicly, with Denise O’Sullivan and Caitlin Hayes among those to criticise the FAI in the wake of Healy’s exit.

“Players had built a good relationship with the staff including Colin, which is quite clear. We have no problem with players expressing their feelings. Obviously that was public but we have had conversations with those players to get their feelings as well.”

The FAI, meanwhile, offered no further clarity on the position of former head coach Gleeson within the Association. The 42 were among those to report that Gleeson had a clause in her contract which entitled her to return to a staff position within the FAI when her tenure as head coach came to an end.

“Her contract as head coach is finished, and we’re working through all of those conversations,” said Canham. “I hope that you’ll respect and understand that we can’t comment on employees’ contracts.”