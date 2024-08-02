Jegou and Hendrick begin canoe slalom kayak cross tests

NOEL HENDRICK and Liam Jegou finished 14th and 18th, respectively, in today’s canoe slalom men’s kayak cross time trial.

Hendrick’s time of 69.31 was just clear of Jegou on 70.81 and means they now have their groupings for round one tomorrow.

Hendrick is in a three-man race with Titouan Castryck of France and Senegal’s Yves Bouhris.

Ireland’s Noel Hendrick.

That is Race 3 while Jegou will be in a four-man group in Race 7.

Austria’s Felix Oschmautz, Croatia’s Matija Marinic and Stefan Hengst of Germany are the others in contention.

Hendrick and Jegou will both be targeting a top-two finish to progress to Sunday’s heats with the quarter final, semis and final all on Monday.

In the women's time trial for the same event, Madison Corcoran finished 35th out of 37.

In the women’s time trial for the same event, Madison Corcoran finished 35th out of 37.

If she finishes outside of the top two in her four-woman group in Round 1 tomorrow she will enter the repechage.

Corcoran has been placed with Angele Hug (France), Eva Alina Hocevar (Slovenia) and Carole Diana Bouzidi (Algeria).