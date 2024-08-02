Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Liam Jegou. James Crombie/INPHO
Paris 2024

Jegou and Hendrick begin canoe slalom kayak cross tests

Irish pair have groupings after time trial and will be aiming for top-two finishes tomorrow.
5.00pm, 2 Aug 2024
430
0

NOEL HENDRICK and Liam Jegou finished 14th and 18th, respectively, in today’s canoe slalom men’s kayak cross time trial.

Hendrick’s time of 69.31 was just clear of Jegou on 70.81 and means they now have their groupings for round one tomorrow.

Hendrick is in a three-man race with Titouan Castryck of France and Senegal’s Yves Bouhris.

noel-hendrick Ireland’s Noel Hendrick.

That is Race 3 while Jegou will be in a four-man group in Race 7.

Austria’s Felix Oschmautz, Croatia’s Matija Marinic and Stefan Hengst of Germany are the others in contention.

Hendrick and Jegou will both be targeting a top-two finish to progress to Sunday’s heats with the quarter final, semis and final all on Monday.

madison-corcoran Ireland’s Madison Corcoran. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In the women’s time trial for the same event, Madison Corcoran finished 35th out of 37.

If she finishes outside of the top two in her four-woman group in Round 1 tomorrow she will enter the repechage.

Corcoran has been placed with Angele Hug (France), Eva Alina Hocevar (Slovenia) and Carole Diana Bouzidi (Algeria).

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie