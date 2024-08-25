Decision time for Caoimhín Kelleher as Alisson Becker turns down Saudi offer

LIVERPOOL GOALKEEPER ALISSON Becker says he wants to prolong his Anfield career after rejecting the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old’s decision will likely have a bearing on the thoughts of Liverpool’s Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who has been linked to Premier League clubs Bournemouth and Wolves ahead of the transfer deadline of 30 August.

Liverpool are also reported to be signing Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Alisson has made over 260 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma in the summer of 2018.

A cornerstone of the success Liverpool enjoyed under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, Alisson now plans to be part of the new Arne Slot era at Anfield.

“I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one,” said Alisson, whose deal runs out in 2026 with Liverpool holding an option to extend for another year.

“Why stay? I am really happy here. My family is happy.

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players (in Saudi Arabia) are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.

“I never thought about leaving. When the interest from Saudi came, I cannot close the door on a big deal.

“But my decision was always to stay and focus on the things we can achieve, this new beginning and this new start, and I am really excited about that. We are starting fresh with new energy and looking forward to what this season will bring for us.

“If it is in the interest of the club to negotiate, then it will be a different conversation. At this time, at this window, I am focused on my job here and my life in Liverpool.”

Liverpool have seemingly identified Mamardashvili as Alisson’s successor.

Mamardashvili, who starred for Georgia at Euro 2024 this summer, has been linked with a move to Liverpool, although the Reds could loan the 23-year-old back to Valencia.

Alisson told the Liverpool Echo: “I think the club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old!

“No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about that (Mamardashvili) before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.”

Slot awaits an Anfield welcome on Sunday for his first Premier League home game, Brentford the visitors after Liverpool opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory at Ipswich last weekend.