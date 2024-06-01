Caoimhin Kelleher ready to leave Liverpool unless he's No.1 goalkeeper

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER SAYS he’s ready to leave Liverpool unless he’s No.1 goalkeeper next season.

But the Republic of Ireland international admits he doesn’t have the final say on his future because he still has two more years on his contract at Anfield.

Kelleher featured 26 times in all competitions last term after first choice Alisson missed a large chunk of the campaign due to injury.

The Cork native starred as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in Jurgen Klopp’s farwell and also believes he showed his class over the course of the year to those who doubted his abilities as an understudy to the Brazilian.

“I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a No.1, whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere that remains to be seen. My main focus at the moment is to be No.1,” the 25-year-old said.

“I’m at that stage in my career where I need to make that next step and play week in week out so I think that’s all it was really, a reflection on the season and my ambitions going forward.

“I don’t think there was any internal doubt from myself, I think anyone at Liverpool would be the same, it was moreso me getting the opportunity to prove to everyone else that I’m good enough to play at this level.

“I was always waiting for that opportunity to get a run of games and, yeah, I think that was the main objective, to prove to everyone else, I always believed in myself I was good enough but it was about showing to everyone else that I’m capable of playing at this level.”

Kelleher revealed that part of Klopp’s parting message to him was that “he wants me to see me playing and to be happy”, and while no decision on his futur will be made until he meets with new boss Arne Slot, he is open to moving abroad if the right club makes an offer.

As well as Slot, Liverpool have a new sporting director in Richard Hughes while Michael Edwards, who has returned to Liverpool as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football, has reportedly appointed Hans Leitert as the head of global goalkeeping, according to The Times.

That comes following the departure of head goalkeeping coach John Achterberg as well as assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson, while iconic Brazil international Claudio Taffarel will remain on the goalkeeping coaching staff.

“Of course, you need to speak to the new manager and the new people at the club who are coming in, conversations have to be had with them first before anything else happens,” Kelleher said.

“I think it’s a good moment for myself coming off the back of the season where I’ve played the most games I ever have, my confidence is obviously very high and, like you say, I think clubs will have been looking as well and seen me play so there’ll hopefully be some interest elsewhere.

“It’s obviously it’s given me a lot of confidence and I think that time is right now… I don’t know what’s happening yet with Liverpool but I’m open to all options. If I do move, everything has to be right for myself, it has to be the right club, the right thing for myself and that could be in England, it could be abroad, to make the right decision it has to be a good fit for myself most importantly.

“I can’t make the final decision to say that I want to go and leave, there’s a lot from the club as well, if they feel they need me to stay and need me as cover. At the end of the day it’s not fully my decision if I want to go and leave because obviously the club have the final say.”

Kelleher will be Ireland’s No.1 for the friendly with Hungary on Tuesday and once Gavin Bazunu returns to full fitness with Southampton, who will play in the Premier League next season, the pair will be in contention to be between the posts for their country.

Bazunu was ruled out for nine months in April following surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon so Kelleher is likely to get the nod for the start of the Nations League campaign when England visit Dublin in September.

“I love playing for Ireland, a big ambition of mine is to be the No.1 here, obviously that only comes hand in hand when I’m No.1 at the club as well,” Kelleher said.

“That plays a major part as well, in terms of helping my case to be Ireland No.1.”