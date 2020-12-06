BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 6 December 2020
'To get the clean sheet is the most important thing' - Liverpool's Corkman Kelleher enjoys Premier League debut

The 22-year-old goalkeeper produced another excellent performance after his midweek heroics.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 11:07 PM
27 minutes ago 1,155 Views 0 Comments
Caoimhín Kelleher enjoyed another landmark appearance for the Reds today.
Image: PA
Image: PA

YOUNG IRISH GOALKEEPER Caoimhín Kelleher hailed a “top-class” team performance after marking his Premier League debut with a clean sheet, as Liverpool were 4-0 winners over Wolves.

The Corkman produced another confident and assured performance between the posts at Anfield, backing up his Champions League exploits at the same venue on Tuesday night as Jurgen Klopp’s men beat Ajax 1-0.

22-year-old Kelleher came in for plenty of praise for his contribution to a result that assured Liverpool of a place in the last 16 of the competition, as he made several important saves while his distribution was also impressive.

And he followed his European debut up with another encouraging performance this evening, as  fans returning to Anfield for the first time since March were treated to a scintillating all-round display.

“It was top class,” Kelleher told Liverpoolfc.com afterwards; goals from Mo Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a Nelson Semedo own goal wraping up a comfortable victory to send the reigning champions to the top of the table alongside Tottenham.

“From the first minute we really were on fire tonight and we played really well. We scored four goals [and] could maybe have had a few more as well. It was a great all-round team performance.”

“That’s what I’m there for!” he smiled when complimented on his saves, having had his name misspelled on his jersey as KELLHER.

“I’m just trying to be there for the team to help them out in those moments and thankfully again I was able to make those saves and get the clean sheet. To get the clean sheet, for me and the back four, is the most important thing for us. We’ve done our job then.” 

Today’s outing comes as another promising step for Kelleher, whose only previous first-team appearances for Liverpool before this week had come in domestic cup competitions last season.

But Klopp has put his faith in the Cork star in the absence of injured Brazil international Alisson, with captain Jordan Henderson heaping praise on the youngster before today’s game.

Kelleher will take it all in his stride, though, adding on the returning supporters to the Kop: “It was obviously amazing. It’s been so long without them that it felt kind of strange to see them, but it was such an amazing feeling to have them back in the stadium. 

“The support they give, honestly, is different class. You saw it today how we perform when they’re there, so to have them back today was a real plus.”

