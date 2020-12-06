BE PART OF THE TEAM

Liverpool captain heaps praise on Kelleher ahead of potential Premier League debut

The 22-year-old goalkeeper from Cork will hope to retain his place for this evening’s clash with Wolves.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 2:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,873 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5290404
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with Caoimhín Kelleher after the win against Ajax.
Image: PA
JORDAN HENDERSON HAS hailed young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher for his contribution to a result that assured Liverpool of a place in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League.

Kelleher made several important saves en route to a clean sheet, while his distribution was also good in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Ajax at Anfield.

It was a very encouraging European debut for the 22-year-old, whose only previous first-team appearances for Liverpool had come in the domestic cup competitions last season.

Nevertheless, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp put his faith in the Corkman in the absence of injured Brazil international Alisson, and his captain was impressed.

“Imagine that: you’re making your European debut for Liverpool in a massive game in front of a global audience and you have to replace one of the best in the world in your position,” Henderson wrote in his programme notes for this evening’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers (7.15pm).

“Keeping a clean sheet in any circumstances is always an achievement, but in this particular situation it is an even bigger one and all of the accolades Caoimhín received afterwards were richly deserved.”

Kelleher will hope to retain his place at the expense of Adrian, who had been Liverpool’s regular second-choice goalkeeper, by making his Premier League debut for the visit of Wolves.

Henderson added: “We are so fortunate to have a brilliant set of keepers, all of whom are entirely focused on delivering what’s best for the team.

“I can’t praise Adrian enough for how he conducts himself and the contribution he makes. He is a true leader in our dressing room and I’m sure Caoimhín would be the first to acknowledge that having a person and professional of Adrian’s quality supporting and guiding him made [Tuesday] evening more manageable for him.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

