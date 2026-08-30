Shamrock Rovers come from two goals down to rescue draw with Derry

Premier Division:

Derry City 3

Shamrock Rovers 3

Simon Collins reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS CLAWED back a two-goal deficit to earn a share of the spoils against Derry City at Brandywell to stretch their lead at the top to five points.

Ellis Chapman fired Derry into the lead after 90 seconds as Rovers appeared to be suffering from a European hangover.

BOOM 💥



Ellis Chapman opens the scoring after excellent work by Michael Duffy. pic.twitter.com/Iha0kFXsrO — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2026

Michael Duffy added a second on 16 minutes but Graham Burke, fresh from his costly own goal against KuPs, set up Michael Noonan to half the deficit just before the half hour mark.

Doubling Up ⬆️



Michael Duffy puts The Candystripes further ahead. pic.twitter.com/CRXv0Q4Cao — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2026

Michael Noonan pulls one back for Shamrock Rovers 👍 pic.twitter.com/eU84loN4kg — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2026

Chapman restored Derry’s two-goal lead four minutes later as the Candy Stripes took a healthy lead going into the break – Derry’s 50th goal of the season.

Chapman does it again 👏 pic.twitter.com/k5BbiIZwE0 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2026

Rovers’ second-half substitutes made the difference: Fitzgerald set up Burke in the 72nd minute, before Dylan Watts netted the equaliser 10 minutes from time less than 60 seconds after coming off the bench.

Bullseye from Burke 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ndrkCvRamM — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2026

GAME ON 📣



Dylan Watts makes it 3-3. pic.twitter.com/lJBW2Z1tkb — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) August 30, 2026

Derry has lost 15 points from winning positions this season, but the point took them back into sixth spot – 21 points behind Rovers.

It was the first time since 2017 Derry scored three goals against Rovers at Brandywell – a 3-1 win on that occasion – but they couldn’t hold off late pressure from the Dubliners.

Mark Connolly made four changes from the team humbled 5-3 by Bohemians in Dalymount Park last weekend. Brian Maher sustained an ankle injury in training this week and was replaced by Reading loanee Thomas Norcott who was handed his debut while James Clarke served the first of his two-match suspension.

Brandon Fleming returned for his first start since fracturing his cheekbone against St Pat’s three weeks ago. Jamie Stott was also back in the starting 11 and Burns returned to face the club he spent a season on loan with in 2024.

Rovers, fresh from their painful Conference League exit in Finland midweek made SIX changes as around 100 travelling supporters arrived on Foyleside hoping to see their team extend their four point lead at the summit.

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Jack Byrne, Burke, Adam Matthews, Noonan, Adam Brennan and Corey O’Sullivan all got the nod to start. The Hoops suffered from a European hangover and Derry took full advantage, taking the lead after 90 seconds in emphatic fashion.

Rovers defender Lee Grace felt he was fouled by Chapman after going down easily just inside his own half as the Derry midfielder sent Duffy scampering down the left wing.

The City captain skipped past Sobowale before picking out Chapman inside the box and the Englishman slotted into the net. Duffy’s in-swinging corner towards the back post was headed goalwards by McClean but Ed McGinty parried it clear before the Rovers keeper eventually managed to clean up the danger.

Moments later Chapman was encouraged to try his luck wIth a ferocisuos strike from 30 yards, and it sailed narrowly over the bar.

Derry doubled their advantage on 16 minutes and once again it came from Chapman winning possession in the middle of the park. This time the former Shelbourne man won the ball from John O’Sullivan before finding Burns. The Dubliner played a perfectly weighted pass into the feet of Duffy who fired past McGinty at the near post.

Derry appeared comfortable, but Rovers clawed a goal back on 28 minutes when Burke cut the ball back to Noonan who peeled away from his marker and fired first time past Norcott.

Derry restored their two goal lead just after the hour mark as Duffy linked up once again with Chapman. Duffy found the ex-Cheltenham Town man at the edge of the box, and he took a touch before firing through the legs of O’Sullivan and into the bottom corner for his second of the match.

Noonan tested Derry debutante Norcott with a left-footed volley, but the keeper turned it away with a neat save as the home side took a 3-1 lead into the interval.

Adam O’Reilly slotted the ball through the middle of the Rovers defence to Tyler Smith on the hour mark. The former Rochdale Town striker was just about to pull the trigger when Corey O’Sullivan produced a crucially well-timed tackle to put it behind.

From Duffy’s corner McClean headed downward towards Chapman, but he blasted over the bar with his left foot from eight yards.

Fitzgerald made an immediate impact off the bench as he pinged a brilliant cross into the six yard box and Burke rose above McClean and Stott to head powerfully into the net.

Rovers were back on level terms on 80 minutes when Fitzgerald crossed for Watts who took a touch inside the box and volleyed into the back of the net less than 60 seconds after being introduced as a substitute.

Norcott needed to be at his best to keep out Fitzgerald’s diving header from close range after Watts crossed dangerously during stoppage time.

Teenager Michael McColgan came on for the final minute of stoppage time and found himself through on goal but McGinty came off his line quickly and saved with his feet as both teams settled for a point apiece.

Derry City: Norcott 7; Barr 7, Stott 7, McClean 6, Fleming 7; Burns 7 (Cotter 6, 79), O’Reilly 7, Twisk 7 (Dummigan 6, 79) Duffy 8; Chapman 8 (Olayinka 6, 64); Smith 6 (McColgan 6, 94).

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty 7; Matthews 6 (Mulraney 6, 69, Cleary 6, 86), Grace 6, C. O’Sullivan 7, Brennan 6 (McGovern 6, 79); Sobowale 6, J. O’Sullivan 7 (Fitzgerald 8, 69), Healy 7, Byrne 6 (Watts 8, 79); Burke 8; Noonan 7.

Referee: Paul Norton.

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