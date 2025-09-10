Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes on verge of World Cup qualification with Cape Verde

SHAMROCK ROVERS DEFENDER Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes and Cape Verde moved closer to achieving a historic World Cup qualification after upsetting African giants Cameroon 1-0 in Praia.

Crumlin native Lopes played all 90 minutes as Cape Verde moved four points clear of Cameroon in Group D of CAF qualifying. Tuesday’s win means that one victory from their two remaining games — away to third-placed Libya on 6 October or at home to bottom side Eswatini a week later — will guarantee The Blue Sharks’ place in North America next summer.

Cape Verde, with around 600,000 inhabitants, would become the second smallest country ever to reach the World Cup finals after Iceland in 2018 (350,000).

A four-time League of Ireland winner with Shamrock Rovers, Dubliner Lopes was born to an Irish mother and a Cape Verdean father.

The 33-year-old, who has been among the standout players in Ireland’s domestic league for the past 15 years, has represented his dad’s homeland in international football since 2019, when Cape Verde inquired as to his availability via LinkedIn.

Dailon Livramento’s 54th-minute strike earned a famous victory for the west African island archipelago over group favourites Cameroon at the Estádio Nacional, Praia.

Forward Livramento won a duel with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba inside his own half before bursting 60 metres unopposed through Cameroon’s centre, eventually slamming the ball past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana who remained rooted to his line.

It was the 24-year-old’s third goal of 2026 World Cup qualifying, following the brace that gave Cape Verde a shock matchday 6 win in Angola last March.

Victory over Cameroon was particularly joyful after the Indomitable Lions won 4-1 when the teams met in Yaounde last year.

Cape Verde have 19 points, four more than Cameroon, who visit Mauritius and host Angola in the final two rounds of a marathon qualifying competition that began in 2023.

Cameroon, whose eight appearances at the global showpiece are an African record, suffered a double blow with defeat in Praia. The loss puts them fifth among second-placed teams.

Only the top four group runners-up qualify for a mini-tournament. The winner of that advances to the inter-continental play-offs next March with two World Cup slots up for grabs.

Roberto Lopes was part of the Cape Verde side that beat Cameroon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Being on the verge of a maiden World Cup appearance marks a dramatic turnaround for Cape Verde, who finished last in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, winning only one of six matches.

Managed by former national-team captain Bubista, Cape Verde previously reached the quarter-finals at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, having achieved the same feat 10 years earlier.

Elsewhere in African qualifying, Senegal overcame a two-goal deficit to beat long-time Group B leaders Democratic Republic of Congo 3-2 in Kinshasa and take a two-point advantage.

Cedric Bakambu and Newcastle United signing Yoane Wissa scored for the Congolese before a second-half revival by the Senegalese culminated in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr firing the winner.

Wins for Senegal away to South Sudan and at home to Mauritania during October will clinch a third straight World Cup appearance.

Nigeria are in danger of missing a second successive World Cup after drawing 1-1 away to Group C leaders South Africa in Bloemfontein.

Super Eagles defenders scored both goals in the first half, with captain William Troost-Ekong diverting a cross into his own net and Calvin Bassey nodding the equaliser off a cross.

Nigeria trail South Africa by six points. Their hopes of making it to the 2026 tournament in North America probably hinge on finishing second and securing a play-offs slot.

A win would have qualified Egypt for the World Cup from Group A, but they had to settle for a 0-0 draw away to second-placed Burkina Faso. The Pharaohs need two more points to seal a fourth qualification.

- With reporting from AFP