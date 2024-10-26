Cardiff come from 19 points down to stun Ulster

Cardiff 21

Ulster 19

ULSTER LET A 19-0 lead slip at the Arms Park in a second half which saw the hosts score 21 unanswered points to snatch the game from the Irish province.

A dominant first half had seen Richie Murphy’s side build their 19-point lead after two tries by Jude Postlethwaite and one from Ireland squad member Cormac Izuchukwu.

The visitors – with Iain Henderson having to depart early with what is believed to be a rib issue – then imploded in the second half, Cardiff roaring back through a spectacular Iwan Stephens try, followed by efforts from Dai Hughes and Thomas Young, with Callum Sheedy converting all three.

Ulster’s first visit to Cardiff’s 22 resulted in their pack turning the screw through several tap and goes as the hosts coughed up penalties.

Ulster were patient and with Evan Lloyd binned by Sam Grove-White they finally worked their way over on 13 minutes when Cormac Izuchukwu drove over from close range. Nathan Doak converted against 14-man Cardiff and the visitors had the ideal start.

Three minutes later they had try number two, the lively Doak running across the field, passing to the charging Stuart McCloskey and from the recycle Doak hit Iain Henderson whose off-load sent Jude Postlethwaite through a gap to score.

The young Ulster centre didn’t have to wait long to bag his second, coming in the 23rd minute after Werner Kok acrobatically kept a kick in play and after the visitors spun it to the other wing, McCloskey was the provider for his midfield partner, his chip being gathered for Postlethwaite to dot down.

Shortly afterwards, Henderson left the field with an unclear issue, Harry Sheridan replacing him.

Though Cardiff began to put some decent plays together, they were unable to get within range of breaching the Ulster line and the opening 40 minutes ended with no further score, the sides trooping off with the Irish province leading 19-0.

The Welsh then came out with all guns blazing, and with David McCann yellow carded in the 48th minute for cynical play, the hosts mauled and then moved the ball right to left the net result being a spectacular score from Iwan Stephens in the corner. Callum Sheedy then added a superb conversion against 14-man Ulster.

The visitors thought they had responded just after McCann had returned though Sheridan was held up over the line after an impressive charge on the hour mark.

It was a turning point as shortly afterwards, Dai Hughes cut Ulster’s lead after he spun out of a maul with Sheedy again converting the 64th minute score.

It was a huge moment and then the game flipped when another penalty, when Lowry was pinned in his 22, hit the corner. The Cardiff maul trundled forward with backs joining in and Thomas Young got the third try to tie the scores.

Sheedy slotted the conversion, and Cardiff now had the lead.

Ulster looked shell-shocked but with six minutes remaining, Doak had a 55-metre penalty shot to nudge them back in front but he was short and Cardiff saw out the remainder for an incredible victory.

Cardiff scorers:

Tries – Stephens, Hughes, T Young

Conversions – Sheedy (3)

Ulster scorers:

Tries – Izuchukwu, Postlethwaite (2)

Conversions – Doak (2)

CARDIFF: C Winnett; M Grady, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas (capt), I Stephens; C Sheedy, A Davies; E Byrne, E Lloyd, K Assiratti; J McNally, T Williams; B Donnell, D Thomas, A Lawrence.

Replacements: D Hughes for D Thomas 20-25mins and for Lloyd 51mins; C Domachowski for Byrne 5152mins; R Litterick for Assiratti 50mins; R Thornon for T Williams 69mins; J Botham for Donnell 50mins; T Young for D Thomas 50mins; J Mulder for mins; R Jennings for B Thomas 59mins.

Yellow card: E Lloyd 12mins

ULSTER: E McIlroy; W Kok, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, M Lowry; A Morgan, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), K Treadwell; C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: J Andrew for McCormick 78mins; A Warwick for O’Sullivan 59mins; S Wilson for O’Toole 52mins; H Sheridan for Henderson 24mins; Marcus Rea for Sheridan 70mins; J Cooney for Morgan 69mins; B Carson for McCloskey 66mins; B Moxham for mins.

Yellow card: McCann 47mins

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).