Another Liverpool contract boost as Virgil van Dijk signs new deal

LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN VIRGIL van Dijk has committed his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract.
The Netherlands defender followed last week’s example of Mohamed Salah in finalising an extension just a couple of months before his current deal expires.
Although both were always keen to remain at Anfield, the issue had been allowed to rumble on all season, but, with the Premier League title now within touching distance, the loose ends have been tied up.
