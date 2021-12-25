Cardiff v Scarlets the latest URC derby postponed

ST STEPHEN’S DAY’s Welsh derby between Cardiff Rugby and the Scarlets has been postponed, the URC has confirmed.

The game was due to take place in the Welsh capital tomorrow but the hosts have reported “a number of positive Covid-19 cases” within their squad.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Cardiff Rugby and the Public Health Wales and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled,” a URC statement added.

The game was due to be played without fans at Cardiff Arms Park in line with the latest Welsh government decree to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, a decision which Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack described as likely having a “catastrophic impact” on Welsh rugby from a financial perspective.

Following that governmental decision, Cardiff said they “explored alternative options, including the postponement of the fixture until crowds were permitted” but added “permission from URC was not granted”.

“We’ve seen how much interest there was in this game by it more or less being sold out,” said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

“What we would have liked to have done is postponed it to a time where supporters could attend the game.

“Not for only the supporters, who showed they wanted to come by buying tickets, but from a financial and commercial point of view, it’s one of our biggest days.

“Even if it wasn’t on Boxing Day I’m sure it would have had a big uptake commercially. We looked at that, but we were knocked back.”

The game’s rescheduling due to Covid-19 cases in the Cardiff camp should at least allow fans to once again attend the derby provided Wales lifts its stadium ban later this season.