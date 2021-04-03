BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 3 April 2021
Carl Frampton retires after Herring stops him in six

The Jackal had set out hoping to become a three-weight world champion in Dubai.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 11:03 PM
20 minutes ago 1,247 Views 0 Comments
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Image: Kamran Jebreili

CARL FRAMPTON ANNOUNCED that he will retire after he was unsuccessful in his bid to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion in Dubai tonight.

Instead, Frampton was comprehensively beaten by Amercan Jamel Herring by way of a sixth-round stoppage when the Belfast man’s corner threw in the towel.

By that stage, Frampton was already down on the scorecards and had suffered a knock-down in the fifth as Herring used his size and reach advantage to command the bout.

Post-fight, the 35-year-old said he had hoped to dedicate a win tonight to amateur coach Billy McKee before adding.

“I said I would retire if I lost this fight and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Frampton.

“I want to dedicate the rest of my life to my family now. I want to dedicate my life to them now. Boxing has been great to me, but it has also been bad to me.”

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

