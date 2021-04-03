Carl Frampton retires after Herring stops him in six

CARL FRAMPTON ANNOUNCED that he will retire after he was unsuccessful in his bid to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion in Dubai tonight.

Instead, Frampton was comprehensively beaten by Amercan Jamel Herring by way of a sixth-round stoppage when the Belfast man’s corner threw in the towel.

By that stage, Frampton was already down on the scorecards and had suffered a knock-down in the fifth as Herring used his size and reach advantage to command the bout.

Post-fight, the 35-year-old said he had hoped to dedicate a win tonight to amateur coach Billy McKee before adding.

“I said I would retire if I lost this fight and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Frampton.

“I want to dedicate the rest of my life to my family now. I want to dedicate my life to them now. Boxing has been great to me, but it has also been bad to me.”