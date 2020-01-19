This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You slaughtered Mourinho when he was in the job' - Things get heated between Keane and Carragher

The punditry duo fought it out over the merits of United’s many managers since Alex Ferguson retired.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 9:14 PM
1 hour ago 11,051 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971909
'No fighting in here gentlemen, this is the war room'
'No fighting in here gentlemen, this is the war room'
'No fighting in here gentlemen, this is the war room'

ROY KEANE AND Jamie Carragher found themselves in the Sky Sports studio after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, a result which leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side looking for the final directions to a long-vacant perch. 

United, meanwhile, still have a shot at the top four but lie an astounding 30 points from Liverpool…having played a game more. 

Liverpool provide a painfully close riposte to United’s ongoing mediocrity, which began pretty much the day Alex Ferguson called it quits. The Sky panel naturally found themselves ruminating on United’s seemingly inexorable decline before searching about for answers post-game, with Keane fierce in defending his belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time as manager. 

Keane developed this point into a broad treatise on why managers deserve more time in their jobs, fitting in some criticism of the praise afforded to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: “They’ve lost eight games, but for some reason Frank Lampard is doing alright. Maybe because he’s English, I don’t know?”

Carragher, meanwhile, wasn’t allowing Keane make his increasingly high-pitched points unchallenged. 

It really kicks off from the four-minute mark in the clip below. 

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie