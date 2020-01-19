'You slaughtered Mourinho when he was in the job' - Things get heated between Keane and Carragher

'No fighting in here gentlemen, this is the war room'

'No fighting in here gentlemen, this is the war room'

ROY KEANE AND Jamie Carragher found themselves in the Sky Sports studio after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, a result which leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side looking for the final directions to a long-vacant perch.

United, meanwhile, still have a shot at the top four but lie an astounding 30 points from Liverpool…having played a game more.

Liverpool provide a painfully close riposte to United’s ongoing mediocrity, which began pretty much the day Alex Ferguson called it quits. The Sky panel naturally found themselves ruminating on United’s seemingly inexorable decline before searching about for answers post-game, with Keane fierce in defending his belief that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves more time as manager.

Keane developed this point into a broad treatise on why managers deserve more time in their jobs, fitting in some criticism of the praise afforded to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard: “They’ve lost eight games, but for some reason Frank Lampard is doing alright. Maybe because he’s English, I don’t know?”

Carragher, meanwhile, wasn’t allowing Keane make his increasingly high-pitched points unchallenged.

It really kicks off from the four-minute mark in the clip below.