Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Nick Potts/PA Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Injury List
Another injury headache for Ten Hag as Man United rule out Casemiro for ‘several weeks’
Casemiro, on his return from injury, was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures.
561
6
56 minutes ago

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Casemiro has been ruled out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury.

After missing three matches, the 31-year-old captained Erik ten Hag’s side on his return against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Casemiro was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures.

The club said in a statement: “Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     