Advertisement
More Stories
Niall O'Brien struck a goal for Castletown-Geoghegan against Thomastown. Evan Treacy/INPHO
FreeShock

Westmeath's Castletown-Geoghegan stun Kilkenny champions by 11 points

They will face either Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly or Wexford side St Mullins in the semi-final.
3.19pm, 17 Nov 2024
2.1k
5

WESTMEATH’S CASTLETOWN-GEOGHEGAN have caused a major upset in the Leinster SHC club championship by sensationally Kilkenny champions Thomastown out of the competition. 

Castletown booked their place in the Leinster semi-finals with an 11-point win at Cusack Park, defeating the side who won the Kilkenny senior championship this year after winning the All-Ireland intermediate title last season. They also accounted for Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks on their way to county glory.

But Castletown were comprehensive winners today storming to a 1-25 to 1-14 win, with Niall O’Brien providing the goal at the start of the second half.

They will face either Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly or Wexford side St Mullins in the semi-final.

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie