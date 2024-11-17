Westmeath's Castletown-Geoghegan stun Kilkenny champions by 11 points

WESTMEATH’S CASTLETOWN-GEOGHEGAN have caused a major upset in the Leinster SHC club championship by sensationally Kilkenny champions Thomastown out of the competition.

Castletown booked their place in the Leinster semi-finals with an 11-point win at Cusack Park, defeating the side who won the Kilkenny senior championship this year after winning the All-Ireland intermediate title last season. They also accounted for Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks on their way to county glory.

But Castletown were comprehensive winners today storming to a 1-25 to 1-14 win, with Niall O’Brien providing the goal at the start of the second half.

They will face either Kilcormac Killoughey of Offaly or Wexford side St Mullins in the semi-final.

