Castres announce six Covid cases in squad, Munster game to go ahead as planned

CASTRES HAVE ANNOUNCED the detection of six positive Covid-19 cases in their squad, but their Champions Cup tie with Munster tonight [KO 8pm Irish time, BT Sport] will go ahead as planned.

The French club today announced that a round of PCR testing returned six positive cases on Wednesday, with all players asymptomatic. The testing was conducted prior to their team announcement, and thus was factored into their selection for tonight’s game at the Stade Pierre Fabre.

Hence the game, which will be the 18th meeting of the sides, will go ahead as planned.

Though travelling away from home, Munster are favourites to win. Their starting XV features 13 Ireland internationals including the returning duo of Keith Earls and Conor Murray, along with 24-year-old lock Fineen Wycherley and 22-year-old out-half Jack Crowley, the latter of whom is set for his first start in the Champions Cup.

Munster can take a stride to the knockout stages with a win.