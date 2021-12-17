Castres president says club wanted Munster game postponed

CASTRES PRESIDENT PIERRE-Yves Revol says the club did not want to travel to Ireland for Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture against Munster.

The French side are due in Thomond Park tomorrow for the Pool B clash, which is the only Champions Cup game involving a French team set to be played this weekend.

Earlier today, EPCR confirmed that five Champions Cup fixtures and two Challenge Cup games – both of which involved French teams – were being postponed due to “current exceptional circumstances.”

The move comes on the back of the French government’s decision to toughen restrictions around travel to and from the UK from midnight tonight. Castres’ trip to Munster is still on as the French government’s new travel restrictions do not currently apply to Ireland.

However Castres president Revol has stated that the club did not want the game to go ahead.

“This morning, the French clubs were unanimous in requesting the postponement of all the matches,” Revol told the Castres website.

The postponement of the whole day would have been more logical, understandable and clear. I would add that in terms of health, the situation in Ireland today does not really differ from that in Great Britain.”

Revol also explained that they had been provided assurances around the health of the Munster squad in terms of Covid, and pointed to the financial implications of cancelling the fixture.

“Now it’s up to them (Castres players) to enjoy the incredible atmosphere of Thomond Park,” Revol added.

“A match at Thomond Park is always a great adventure for a rugby player.”

Over 20,000 supporters are expected in Thomond Park for the game, will be one of the last major sporting events to take place in Ireland before new Covid restrictions kick in.

From midnight on Sunday, a maximum of 5,000 spectators will be permitted at live sporting events, with that new limit set to remain in place until at least 30 January.

Munster have already confirmed that all tickets sold on general sale for the upcoming home games against Leinster (26 December), Ulster (8 January) and Wasps (23 January) will be declared void as a result.

