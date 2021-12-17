Maximum of 5,000 people allowed at live sporting events under new Covid restrictions

A MAXIMUM OF 5,000 spectators will be permitted at live sporting events under new Covid-19 restrictions announced this evening.

The measures will come into effect on Sunday and will remain in place until 30 January, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in a televised speech.

The news comes following the latest coronavirus wave that has led to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Outdoor sporting events will be restricted to a maximum of 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 spectators, whichever is lower.

Indoor sporting events will be limited to a maximum of 50% of venue capacity, or 1,000 spectators, whichever is lower, while no indoor events will be allowed after 8pm.

With the measures not coming into effect until Sunday, tomorrow evening’s Heineken Champions Cup clash between Munster and Castres will not be impacted.

Over 20,000 tickets have been sold for the match, with Thomond Park set to welcome its biggest crowd since December 2019.

The new restrictions will have an impact across the festive sporting calendar, with the St Stephen’s Day interprovincial clash between Munster and Leinster already a sell-out.

The Christmas programme of national hunt racing around the country will also be subject to the new restrictions, as will the National Basketball Cup semi-finals weekend in Cork from 7-9 January.

More to follow…