Cathal Doyle sets personal best as he finishes 10th in 1500m semi-final

CATHAL DOYLE FINISHED 10th in the men’s 1500 metre semi-final tonight, but still set a personal best at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Doyle missed out on the top six spot that would have secured a final place, yet set a time of 3:33.15 in a gutsy display.

The Meath native was back in action after surging to victory in his repechage race yesterday to reach the semi-final stage.

The 26-year-old posted a time of 3:34.92 in that race, bettering that today as he produced a closing kick to try to force his way into contention, but just missed out.

USA athlete Yared Nuguse was first in that semi-final in a time of 3:31.72, followed in second place by compatriot Hobbs Kessler.

The other spots in the final from that semi-final were booked by Neil Gourley (Great Britain), Niel Laros (Netherlands), Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), and Narve Gilje Nordas (Norway).

🏃🏼 | ATHLETICS



A huge PB for Cathal Doyle of 3:33.15 sees him finish 10th in the Olympic 1500m semi-final 🤩



An exceptional run from the Dubliner but unfortunately not enough to advance to the final.



What an Olympic debut 💚#TeamIreland | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/3Kh5DwVw7v — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 4, 2024

Earlier the first semi-final took place with the spotlight commanded by defending Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway and his rival Josh Kerr (Great Britain). Ingebrigtsen was first home, ahead of Kerr, in a time of 3:32.38.

The other places in the final were secured by Cole Hocker (USA), Brian Komen (Kenya), Stefan Nilsson (Netherlands), and Pietro Arese (Italy).

The final takes place on Tuesday night at 7.50pm.

