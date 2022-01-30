Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork youngster set to join Serie A giants AC Milan

Cathal Heffernan is set to move on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 6:53 PM
CATHAL HEFFERNAN IS set to join AC Milan after the Italian giants agreed a loan deal with Cork City which includes the option to purchase him.

The Echo Live are reporting that a deal was struck between the clubs over over the weekend.

Heffernan, the son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, recently trialled with Serie A sides Juventus, Atalanta, Roma, and AC Milan. He was also linked with a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. 

The 17-year-old will follow Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) and James Abankwah (Udinese) in moving to Italy.  A change in rules for clubs in the UK following Brexit means that players cannot join them until they turn 18.

The Republic of Ireland underage international signed his first professional deal with Cork last summer and made his senior debut for the club against Galway United on the final day of the 2021 season.

