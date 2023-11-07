Cathal Heffernan scores first Newcastle goal in Uefa Youth League draw with Dortmund

CORK TEENAGER CATHAL Heffernan sparked a comeback as he scored his first Newcastle United goal in Tuesday’s 2-2 Uefa Youth League draw against Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle trailed 2-0 with 12 minutes to play when Heffernan, 18, slipped his marker Charles Herrmann at the back post and powered a header across the face of goal and past Dortmund keeper Robin Lisewski.

The goal proved to be the catalyst for Ben Dawson’s side as James Huntley equalised four minutes from time to earn Newcastle their first point in the competition.

Heffernan, who has represented Ireland at U19 level, joined Newcastle this summer from AC Milan. Prior to that, he was at Cork City where he was handed his first-team debut at the age of just 16.

His father, Irish Olympian Rob Heffernan, praised his son’s attitude and application in a post on X on Tuesday.

“Training with the first team last week, captain of the youth league and 21 team and he just scored his first Champions League goal (youth),” Rob Heffernan wrote.

“I am so proud of him as he works so hard and has a great attitude on top of been talent [sic].”