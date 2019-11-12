This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Why Tyrone's All-Star forward is set for an even bigger role in 2020

Cathal McShane stands to greatly benefit from the introduction of the advanced mark next season.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,759 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4887842

IT FEELS LIKE an eternity ago but in Croke Park back in March, Tyrone beat Dublin by three points to knock Jim Gavin’s side out of the hunt to reach the league final.

cathal-mcshane Tyrone's Cathal McShane during the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After enjoying success against Monaghan and Cavan in the previous two rounds, Cathal McShane was once again employed as a target man at full-forward. He wreaked havoc against Dublin’s last line of defence alongside fellow inside attacker Mattie Donnelly and the pair contributed 1-7 of Tyrone’s 1-11 tally.

Tyrone looked to rain early ball on the duo and it reaped dividends. 0-2 of McShane’s 1-4 came from the advanced mark, which was trialled during the National League. 

Two weeks later against Galway, Tyrone sent 15 long deliveries into McShane – many of them diagonal floaters – and 2-4 arrived directly from those dangerous passes.

At various stages either Peter Harte or Donnelly drifted inside to accompany McShane. The direct approach worked and Mickey Harte’s side managed to overcome a tepid start to the league by finishing with four wins on the bounce. 

A big reason for that was Tyrone’s use of the offensive mark. McShane’s emergence as an elite full-forward encouraged them to move away from the defensive style they’d employed in previous years. 

They brought that approach into the championship, even if they reverted to a more counter-attacking system following the defeat to Donegal in Ulster.

“We had two good target men in there, Cathal and Mattie,” says defender Conor Meyler. “Again, people who watch the game closely see that we kicked the ball an awful lot this year.

matthew-donnelly-and-mickey-harte Matthew Donnelly and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“That was probably our downfall against Donegal. We tried to kick it too much. We were looking too much for the kick, and got caught out because of that. We were attempting to play that open expansive football, but there is a balance (needed).

“If you watch Dublin, you watch Kerry, Mayo, these teams that people talk about open, expansive football, and they all play at stages with everyone in their defence, and that’s just the way it goes.”

After a few seasons operating in various positions, McShane nailed down his place on the edge of the square and went on to land his first All-Star after posting 3-48 in the championship.

Of course, the advanced mark didn’t apply in the summer. For that reason, many inter-county teams didn’t work on exploiting the rule during the league, Tyrone included.

“Not overly,” responds Meyler when asked if they spent much time in training on the advanced mark.

“I suppose it’s like anything. If you have a good player in there, you want to get them on the ball, in any way possible and as quickly as possible. So you end up kicking.

“But it probably wasn’t something that we specifically worked on, because we knew it wasn’t going to be in for the championship. Obviously it’s going to be in this year, so things might be different then.”

Things will certainly be different in 2020. Tyrone are one of the teams who stand to benefit most from the rule with the Owen Roes star in their attack. 

cathal-mcshane-before-the-game Tyrone's Cathal McShane before the Super 8s game against Dublin. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

McShane is tall, physically imposing, strong in the air and has extremely good movement – making him the perfect player to target with one of Gaelic football’s new rules.

Tyrone also possess plenty of good kick-passers in the middle third. McShane is so good that the delivery doesn’t have to be planted on his chest. He’s well capable of using his strength to winning those 40/60 passes inside that initially favour the defender.

“You have to have plan A, plan B, C and D nearly too because if that’s not working, what else do you do?” says Meyler. 

“It’s not a case that we’re going to focus on one aspect. We’ll hopefully have three or four ways to play, depending on who you’re playing against as well.”

gaelic-players-association-launch-student-report-2019 Conor Meyler was speaking at the GPA's launch of their 2019 Student Report. Source: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

Unfortunately for the Red Hand, McShane’s partner in crime Donnelly has been ruled out for six months as he is due to undergo surgery to repair a detached hamstring tendon. 

It means there will be more of a scoring burden on McShane for next year’s league campaign and he’s likely to be heavily targeted by opposition defences. It remains to be seen how quickly Donnelly will get up to speed once he returns from the long-term injury. 

Tyrone’s options up front could be boosted by the potential returns of Mark Bradley, Lee Brennan and Ronan O’Neill to the squad, while Darragh Canavan may step-up from the U20s after shining for Errigal Ciaran in their run to the county final.

With an All-Star in the bag from this season, the introduction of the advanced mark might see McShane take another significant leap forward in 2020.

If Tyrone can properly take advantage of the new rule, it could help close the gap on champions Dublin.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie