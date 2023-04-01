Cavan contrast - Ladies football dispute must not be forgotten amidst league final

ALL CAVAN EYES will undoubtedly be on the Allianz football league Division 3 final under Saturday Night Lights at Croke Park.

Mickey Graham’s side do battle with Fermanagh for mid-season silverware this evening [throw-in 7.15pm, live on TG4], back-to-back promotions safely secured.

But one must not forget the ladies football saga ongoing in the county.

The Breffni senior team are embroiled in a dispute with their county board, and subsequently withdrew from their final Division 2 league fixture against Tyrone last Sunday.

Earlier in the week, members of the team spoke out about their issues on the ‘We Are Cavan’ podcast, saying that the county board were not honouring their commitment to a squad charter which covered a range of areas including expenses, gear and player welfare.

Captain Neasa Byrd and teammates Lauren McVeety and Aishling Sheridan gave an extensive interview about the frustrations of the team, and admitted that strike action had been considered by the panel.

On Sunday morning, their significant decision was revealed in an open letter to clubs and supporters, released via the GPA. It stated that there had been “positive engagement” since the players spoke publicly about the issues affecting the group, but that they are not willing to play until the problems are fully resolved.

Donall Farmer / INPHO Neasa Byrd in action for Cavan in 2017. Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

The squad noted their awareness of the “potential consequences” involved in not fulfilling the fixture, with sanctioning under the CODA Rules, fines and funding cuts all floated in recent days.

Cavan LGFA county board responded with a lengthy statement late that night, detailing the timeline of events. It also shared its “regret” and “sadness” at the current situation, adding: “Making change does not happen overnight, and we have endeavoured over the last three months to support our players and members”.

Very little else has come out of either camp since, but it’s understood that further engagement has taken place this week and it’s hoped that a resolution can be reached in due course. Steps towards an agreement have reportedly been taken.

Thursday night’s county board meeting was called off. “There will be no county board meeting tomorrow night due to the current situation, in which we are actively working with the senior ladies to resolve,” an email seen by The42 reads.

Cavan LGFA chairman Philip Wilson echoed that sentiment on the ‘We Are Cavan’ podcast on Wednesday. “I hope that this is resolved in the next days and that we can move on,” he said. “And first and foremost that Cavan beat Donegal in the first round of the Ulster championship.

“I hope that we’ll never been in this position again, and I hope that Cavan will never, ever come to the circumstances that they won’t field a team. I feel very, very hurt that Cavan didn’t field a team.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Cavan celebrate after the 2020 Ulster final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Wilson also highlighted social media abuse towards the board from the public.

It’s been a hugely difficult week or so for all involved.

The subsequent fallout has been extremely ugly.

It remains to be seen what will follow.

One thing for sure is that all Cavan people will be united in supporting Graham’s men in tonight’s league final at Croke Park. It’s important the ladies football saga is not forgotten.

Dara McVeety, one of the Breffni’s star players and brother of Lauren, tweeted his support the night the podcast was released. He’ll be front and centre in HQ this evening as Cavan look to lift league silverware for the second consecutive season.

It’s a stark and sorry contrast, the women’s team almost stagnant in recent years — and now forced into this action — and the men’s team building and climbing back up through the ranks.

Disappointing to see how our ladies @CavanLGFA are being looked after. Can see first hand the the level of commitment is similar to our men’s team. Getting to the stage that girls can’t afford the play for their county 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/nRYTr1Xlm2 — Dara McVeety (@DMcVeety11) March 20, 2023

Graham’s crew have had a rollercoaster few years. Little reminder is needed of that Super Sunday in November 2020 when they disregarded the tag of underdogs to beat Donegal and end a lengthy wait for Ulster championship glory.

A few months later, they dropped to Division 4 after being stunned by Wicklow in a relegation play-off. But they’ve clawed their way back from the basement, winning that final against Tipperary last April and lifting their first senior title at Croke Park since 1952.

Having since falling short in the inaugural Tailteann Cup decider, they’ll hope to repeat the trick 12 months on when they lock horns with Fermanagh tonight.

Amazingly, 2024 will be the ninth season in-a-row that Cavan have played in a different division.

They’ll hope to consolidate their status in the second-tier going forward, stability the end goal for the county’s two senior football teams on and off the field of play.

A starting point is ensuring that the ladies football saga is not overshadowed or forgotten this evening.