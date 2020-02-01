Cavan strike late for first league win and Laois come good to defeat Armagh

CAVAN BOUNCED BACK in style from last week’s heavy defeat to see off Westmeath tonight while Laois also claimed their first victory in Division 2 of the Allianz football league.

Cavan came good with a late surge at Kingspan Breffni, running out 1-17 to 1-13 victors over Westmeath in an outcome that will please manager Mickey Graham after their emphatic loss last Saturday at the hands of Armagh. Chris Conroy’s late goal was the crucial score in pushing them clear.

The Orchard men couldn’t build on their opening day success as they went down 0-16 to 0-10 when facing Laois in Portlaoise. Mike Quirke’s men picked up the full points on offer to build on the draw they got when mounting a late comeback against Roscommon last Sunday. Mark Barry notched 0-7 for Laois with Evan O’Carroll chipping in with 0-5.

Earlier today Paul Galvin saw his Wexford team claim their first win in Division 4 as they saw off Carlow by 2-10 to 1-6. Goals by Ben Brosnan and Jonathan Bealin laid a strong platform early on for Wexford’s eventual success.

Football League Results

Division 2

Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-13

Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10

Division 4

Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

