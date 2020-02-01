This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cavan strike late for first league win and Laois come good to defeat Armagh

In Division 4 there was success earlier today for Wexford over Carlow.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 9:52 PM
14 minutes ago 560 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4989247
Evan O'Carroll (file photo) impressed for Laois in tonight's win over Armagh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CAVAN BOUNCED BACK in style from last week’s heavy defeat to see off Westmeath tonight while Laois also claimed their first victory in Division 2 of the Allianz football league.

Cavan came good with a late surge at Kingspan Breffni, running out 1-17 to 1-13 victors over Westmeath in an outcome that will please manager Mickey Graham after their emphatic loss last Saturday at the hands of Armagh. Chris Conroy’s late goal was the crucial score in pushing them clear.

The Orchard men couldn’t build on their opening day success as they went down 0-16 to 0-10 when facing Laois in Portlaoise. Mike Quirke’s men picked up the full points on offer to build on the draw they got when mounting a late comeback against Roscommon last Sunday. Mark Barry notched 0-7 for Laois with Evan O’Carroll chipping in with 0-5.

Earlier today Paul Galvin saw his Wexford team claim their first win in Division 4 as they saw off Carlow by 2-10 to 1-6. Goals by Ben Brosnan and Jonathan Bealin laid a strong platform early on for Wexford’s eventual success.

Football League Results

Division 2

Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-13

Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10

Division 4

Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

