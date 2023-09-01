Cavan GAA's Kingspan Breffni to host Ulster Rugby game

CAVAN’S KINGSPAN Breffni will host an Ulster Rugby pre-season game next month, it has been confirmed.

The Irish province will face Glasgow Warriors on Saturday 7 October at the home of Cavan GAA.

It is set to be the first Ulster Rugby game hosted at a GAA ground.

“With upgrades of Kingspan Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 season ongoing, including the new high-performance 3G pitch, our pre-season fixture this year offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with Ulster GAA on hosting a Senior Men’s game in another part of the province,” Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said.

“Our thanks go to our friends at Ulster GAA and Cavan GAA for offering us the use of Kingspan Breffni, and their support in putting on the fixture.”