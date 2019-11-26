This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big blow for Ulster finalists Cavan as star player opts out for 2020

Killian Clarke won’t be available to Mickey Graham as he takes time ‘to look after number one for a change.’

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 9:55 PM
13 minutes ago 956 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4907614
Cavan star Killian Clarke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cavan star Killian Clarke.
Cavan star Killian Clarke.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CAVAN HAVE SUFFERED a major blow ahead of the 2020 season after the departure of star defender Killian Clarke from the panel.

The Anglo Celt are reporting that Clarke, who was instrumental in Mickey Graham’s charges run to the Ulster final this summer, has stepped away for 2020.

Former captain and 2017 Irish International Rules player Clarke has been a central part of the side over the past few years, and it was expected he would be again as the county look to end a 23-year wait for the Ulster crown next year.

But the Shercock man told the Anglo Celt’s Sports Editor Paul Fitzpatrick today that he made the decision with the intentions of putting himself first.

“I’ve been involved nine years at this stage,” he said. “It’s a decision I didn’t come to lightly. I want to take a bit of time to myself and evaluate what my life is going to be.

“I heard there were rumours that I had a falling out with management but that’s not the case at all. I just fell out of love with the game a wee bit to be honest. I wasn’t enjoying it.”

The 26-year-added, while not ruling out a return to the set-up in the future:

“I just want time to concentrate on myself, to look after number one for a change instead of putting football first like I have done for the last eight or nine years.”

The news comes as a double whammy for Graham — who took the reins after a successful spell with Longford club outfit Mullinalaghta last year — as he’ll also be without key forward Dara McVeety for the league at least.

Crosserlough man McVeety is currently travelling.

Cavan open their 2020 National League campaign away to Armagh in what will be an exciting battle following their thrilling Ulster semi-final meetings this summer.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie