Dublin: 13°C Monday 26 September 2022
Cavan and Mayo senior club football action live on TV next weekend

Knockout games taking place in Cavan and Castlebar.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 26 Sep 2022, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,159 Views 0 Comments
Cavan's Paddy Lynch and Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

CAVAN AND MAYO senior football club knockout action is on the agenda for next weekend’s live GAA club games on TV.

On Saturday night, the RTÉ cameras will be live from Cavan for the county senior football championship semi-final as Gowna play Crosserlough in Kingspan Breffni.

Gowna are aiming to return to the final after losing last year after a replay as they chase a title this season they last won in 2002. Crosserlough were crowned champions in 2020, also after a replay, and that was their first triumph since 1972.

On Sunday there is a double bill of action from the Mayo senior football quarter-finals in Castlebar, live on TG4.

First up is the meeting of Knockmore, title winners in Mayo for the last two seasons, against Castlebar Mitchels, the three-in-a-row champions between 2015 and 2017. 

Then it’s the turn of Ballintubber, kingpins of 2018 and 2019, against Breaffy, regular senior finalists in Mayo in recent times.

 

Here’s the full list of what is in store:

Saturday

  • Cavan senior football semi-final: Gowna v Crosserlough, 7.30pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

  • Mayo senior football quarter-final: Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore, 2.30pm – TG4.
  • Mayo senior football quarter-final: Breaffy v Ballintubber, 4.15pm – TG4.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

