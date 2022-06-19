Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cavan edge past Sligo to book their place in inaugural Tailteann Cup final

Cavan defeated Sligo 0-20 to 1-14 at Croke Park in the first of today’s Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

By Paul Fitzpatrick Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 3:37 PM
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

CAVAN 0-20

SLIGO 1-14

Paul Fitzpatrick reports

MICKEY GRAHAM’S ABILITY to steer teams through semi-finals was evident again today in Croke Park as Cavan won by three points to advance to the Tailteann Cup final.

Graham, who guided Longford’s Mullinalaghta to a Leinster club title, has already won an Ulster SFC with Cavan. Now he is seeking to add a Tailteann Cup to his resume after they stayed in front of a spirited Sligo side to advance to the decider where they meet the winners of Westmeath and Offaly on 9 July.

Cavan raced into a six-point lead early on as Martin Reilly, James Smith, Thomas Galligan, Oisin Kiernan, Paddy Lynch and Conor Brady all scored. Sligo, in response, got a goal through Paddy O’Connor from a penalty and they nearly had a second goal when another O’Connor shot his the crossbar.

Leading by five points, 0-11 to 1-3, at the break, Cavan simply needed good game-management to see this out. And they did, although Niall Murphy made them work for it – as he scored five points for the Connacht county.

Player of the match, Gearóid McKiernan, said: “It was a hard fought win and we knew coming here that Sligo would fight to the very end. They showed that here. Even though we got off to a good start, we had to battle away.

“They missed a few goal chances. We put pressure on ourselves and there are areas we can work on. We will enjoy this win and get back to training on Tuesday.

“After losing to Donegal in the Ulster Championship, we regrouped and opted to give this competition the respect it deserved. Thankfully we are in a final.”

