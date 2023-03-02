Christians hold off gallant Crescent in Thomond replay to book all-Cork final

Crescent College Comprehensive (Limerick) 29

Tom Clancy reports from Thomond Park

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE set up an all-Cork Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup final with arch rivals Presentation Brothers College on 14 March after dethroning Limerick’s Crescent College Comprehensive in a score-fest of a replay at Thomond Park.

This win was thanks to strong first half showing, as the Cork side never trailed. They were pegged back a few times, but never enough to have them overly worried, as they maintained their advantage of two scores right until the final play.

Christians were smarting having been pulled back late from a 15-3 lead in the drawn game, while Comp were hoping that they would start much stronger this week.

Poignant minute silence in memory of @SjCrescent coach & mentor to many in @Munsterrugby, Tom Tierney, prior to today’s Senior Cup Semi Final Replay pic.twitter.com/PrpQGU64dG — CBC Rugby (@CBC_rugby) March 2, 2023

But the holders were on the back foot from the off and a brace of tries by CBC hooker Adam Wrona had them worried early on, this with Comp’s Andrew Ahearne in the bin for a dangerous tackle in the opening seconds.

Their first reply was a try from Fionn Casserly, one of last year’s squad, this time while CBC found themselves a man down having lost Evan Cahill-Murphy for a high tackle. But the Cork school soon extend their lead further as the outstanding fourth year Danny Rock — who played at openside last week and at number eight this week in place of injured captain Éanna McCarthy — powered over.

The second Crescent score was a penalty try, as their maul trundled towards the Christians line and lock Michael Foy was adjudged by referee George Clancy to have collapsed it. He received a yellow card for his troubles.

It was 20-12 to CBC at half-time but Comp had found their feet.

Christians pushed further in front early in the second half, however, when a superb kick from Ronan O’Keeffe was collected on the run by another fourth year student, Chris Barrett, who raced home for his third try in as many cup games.

But again, the Dooradoyle school responded: this time, it was Charlie Fenton who used his strength to score, and kicker Eoin O’Callaghan — whose heroics forced a replay last week — reduced the margin back to eight points.

Christians all but sealed the deal when tighthead Sam Loftus went over with a superb finish from a close-range tap-and-go, with Charlie O’Shea adding the extra two.

Crescent clawed the deficit back to 12 through an O’Callaghan penalty but the clock ticked towards red before they could fire another shot in anger. When tighthead Mark Fitzgerald crossed to bring the game back to within a score, they were aware it was last play, with the more efficient Christians side winning out.

Wasn't to be today!!Well done to our Senior Team for a great campaign pic.twitter.com/Qx0WmHzYzL — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) March 2, 2023

The all-Cork final between 31-time champions Christians and 30-time champions Pres is set for Tuesday 14 March at Musgrave Park with kick-off at 2pm.

Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive:

Tries: Fionn Casserly, penalty try, Charlie Fenton, Mark Fitzgerald

Pen: Eoin O’Callaghan

Conversions: Eoin O’Callaghan, Ryan Godfrey

Scorers for Christian Brothers College:

Tries: Adam Wrona (2), Daniel Rock, Chris Barrett, Sam Loftus

Conversions: Benjamin Lynch, Charlie Patrick O’Shea (2)

Crescent College Comprehensive: Jed O’Dwyer, Joshua Boland, Eoin O’Callaghan, Joe McEnery, Ryan Godfrey; Oscar Davey, Marcus Lyons; Mark Fitzgerald, Conor Clery, Denis O’Dwyer, Jack Somers, Sean Magee, Fionn Casserly, Andrew Ahearne, Cillian Kelly.

Replacements: Jonathan Byrne, Cathal Lanigan Ryan, Conor Ryan, Jordan Power, Charlie Fenton, Cormac Quinn, Michael O’Mara, Evan Cusack, Ben Gallagher, Evan Bennett.

Christian Brothers College: Benjamin Lynch, Christopher Barrett, Alex O’Connell, Gavin O’Riordan, Evan Cahill Murphy, Charlie Patrick O’Shea, Jack Casey; Sam Loftus, Adam Wrona, Denis Callaghan, Conor Kennelly, Michael Foy, Mark Skelly, Odhran Prenter, Daniel Rock.

Replacements: Stephen O’Shaughnessy, Cian Walsh, Harry Foster, Michael Doyle, George Good, Johnny O’Shea, Conor Foley, Leo O’Leary, Ronan O’Keeffe, Jack O’Callaghan.

Referee: George Clancy