Impressive Crescent power to Munster Senior Schools Cup glory

Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup Final

Crescent College Comprehensive 26

Presentation Brothers College 5



CRESCENT COLLEGE SECURED the 2021/22 Munster Senior Schools Cup title with an emphatic 26-5 victory over Presentation Brothers College (Cork) at Thomond Park.

It is a 12th Senior Cup title for Crescent who last won this in 2014. The Limerick school have arrived at this stage unbeaten, with wins over PBC and Bandon securing their re-match with the well-renowned Cork school.

Two tries in the space five minutes midway through the opening half gave Comp an emphatic lead. Brandon Nash and Jed O’Dwyer crossing over for the Limerick school. Oscar Davey added the extras, one from either side.

The winners never really looked like losing this contest and were much superior, despite only shading their head-to-head clash earlier in the competition.

Advertisement

In what was an underwhelming opening 15 minutes, the game burst into life when PBC out-half. O’Dwyer was on hand to deny a PBC out-half Harry Coughlan who’d broke superbly from halfway. His try saving tackle denied a rare PBC attack in the opening half, as the struggled for territory.

The first try came on the right wing. Quick, accurate passing opened the PBC defence. Captain Conall Henchy unselfishly released Nash who finished at ease in the corner.

The second try came moments after Davey had narrowly missed a penalty. With PBC clearing to touch, Crescent worked a line-out from outside the 22m line, which eventually found full-back O’Dwyer. He skipped a number of tackles to put Lee Nicholas’ side firmly in control.

With the half-time score 14-0, it was felt that PBC needed to start the second half much improved but once again it was Comp who led the charge. They soon went over for a third try.

This effort sealed the win, with Davey waiting for Henchy pass on the right wing before dotting down. They stole the opposition line-out and patiently waited for an opening in the corner.

Danny Sheahan went over for a consolation score for Presentation who failed to hit the heights of their semi-final victory over CBC.

Max Clein blocked a clearing kick before racing over for a fourth try. The Dooradoyle based school were strong in defence all afternoon and used their kicking game early in the contest to good effect.



Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive: Tries – Brandon Nash, Jed O’Dwyer, Oscar Davey, Max Clein; Cons: Oscar Davey (3).

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College: Tries – Danny Sheahan.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Crescent College Comprehensive: Jed O’Dwyer; Brandon Nash, Cian O’Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Joe McEnery; Oscar Davey, Jamie Duggan; Lee O’Grady, Conall Henchy, Mark Fitzgerald; Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly; Max Clein, Posi Obasa, Ruadhán Quinn.

Replacements: Conor Clery, Anthony O’Connor, Jack Madden, Diarmuid Murphy, Andrew Ahearne, Fionn Casserly, Marcus Lyons, Eoin O’Callaghan, Henry Ezomo, Evan Bennett.

Presentation Brothers College: Ben O’Connor; Adam Twomey, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sean Condon; Harry Coughlan, Matthew Murphy; Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheahan, Salvador Patricio; Louis Herdman, Aidan Keane; Fionn Roussel, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan (c).

Replacements: Pádraig Doyle, Cillian Twomey, Thomas McCarthy, James Lynch, Doug Healy, Daniel Noonan, Liam Tuohy, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Zach Dinan, Aodhan Cooke.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Cork)

Ireland internationals Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat were our guests for The Front Row’s special live event, in partnership with Guinness, this week. The panel chats through Ireland’s championship chances ahead of the final round of Guinness Six Nations matches, and members of the Emerald Warriors – Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby team – also join us to talk about breaking down barriers in rugby. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud