Pound-for-pound rival and potential foe joins Katie Taylor in Hearn's promotional stable

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND STAR Cecilia Braekhus has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, meaning she now fights under the same banner as friendly-rival and fellow female boxing great Katie Taylor.

The Norwegian undisputed welterweight champion — the first unequivocal ruler of any division in the women’s game — has signed a multi-fight deal with Hearn’s outfit.

A fight between Braekhus [35-0, 9KOs] and her lightweight equivalent Taylor [14-0, 6KOs] has been mooted for over a year, with the former telling The42 last October that she would be willing to drop down from 147 pounds and meet her old sparring partner in the middle at 140.

A fight between two undisputed champions from separate weight classes would be a landmark event not only in the female ranks, but the wider sport.

Boxing’s ‘First Lady’ Braekhus is five years Taylor’s senior at 38. She hasn’t fought since last December but permanently relocated to the States during the summer in search of major fights.

“I’m very proud to announce that I am joining forces with Matchroom Boxing for the next chapter of my journey,” she said. “As always, I’ll be looking for the biggest fights and the toughest challenges in the ring.

“Thanks very much to my fans all over the world who have supported me for so many years. I’m excited to return to the ring soon. Thanks also to my team who have worked diligently to make this happen.”

Hearn added: “I’m delighted to welcome Cecilia to the team and I’m very excited for the future. Cecilia has been a pioneer of women’s boxing and is established as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

“Right now, women’s boxing is stronger than ever and there are some huge fights and events to be made over the next few years that I fully expect Cecilia to be a major part of.”