This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pound-for-pound rival and potential foe joins Katie Taylor in Hearn's promotional stable

Cecilia Braekhus [35-0, 9KOs] has signed a multi-fight deal with the English promoter.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 5:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,235 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4862889
Cecilia Braekhus during a press conference in Oslo in 2017.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Cecilia Braekhus during a press conference in Oslo in 2017.
Cecilia Braekhus during a press conference in Oslo in 2017.
Image: Imago/PA Images

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND STAR Cecilia Braekhus has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, meaning she now fights under the same banner as friendly-rival and fellow female boxing great Katie Taylor.

The Norwegian undisputed welterweight champion — the first unequivocal ruler of any division in the women’s game — has signed a multi-fight deal with Hearn’s outfit.

A fight between Braekhus [35-0, 9KOs] and her lightweight equivalent Taylor [14-0, 6KOs] has been mooted for over a year, with the former telling The42 last October that she would be willing to drop down from 147 pounds and meet her old sparring partner in the middle at 140.

A fight between two undisputed champions from separate weight classes would be a landmark event not only in the female ranks, but the wider sport.

Boxing’s ‘First Lady’ Braekhus is five years Taylor’s senior at 38. She hasn’t fought since last December but permanently relocated to the States during the summer in search of major fights.

“I’m very proud to announce that I am joining forces with Matchroom Boxing for the next chapter of my journey,” she said. “As always, I’ll be looking for the biggest fights and the toughest challenges in the ring.

“Thanks very much to my fans all over the world who have supported me for so many years. I’m excited to return to the ring soon. Thanks also to my team who have worked diligently to make this happen.”

Hearn added: “I’m delighted to welcome Cecilia to the team and I’m very excited for the future. Cecilia has been a pioneer of women’s boxing and is established as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

“Right now, women’s boxing is stronger than ever and there are some huge fights and events to be made over the next few years that I fully expect Cecilia to be a major part of.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie