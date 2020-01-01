Celtic 'absolutely astonished' as Christie faces ban over Morelos incident

CELTIC’S RYAN CHRISTIE could be suspended after allegedly grabbing the groin area of Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos during Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Christie has been served with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association for the incident in the 60th minute of the Gers’ 2-1 Scottish Premiership win.

The Scotland midfielder could now be banned for two games, with Christie facing a disciplinary hearing on 6 January.

The 24-year-old had already been booked when he appeared to make contact with Morelos after he had been nutmegged by the Colombia attacker, with only a foul awarded.

But Scottish football’s rulebook allows for retrospective action if a potential red card offence was missed by the match referee.

Celtic were dismayed by the SFA’s announcement, with the club saying: “We are absolutely astonished at this decision. Clearly we will defend Ryan vigorously.”

Rangers’ win over their arch-rivals and reigning Scottish champions cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to the two points, with the Hoops having played a game more than the Gers heading into the league’s winter break.

