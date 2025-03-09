Adam Idah scores as Celtic reach Scottish Cup semi-finals

ADAM IDAH STRUCK a late goal to seal Celtic’s victory after earlier Daizen Maeda had continued his goalscoring spree in Sunday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibernian.

Japan attacker Maeda pounced on a rebound to net from close range in the 39th minute for his 14th goal in 13 matches and 28th for the season.

Substitute Idah sealed a 2-0 victory in second-half stoppage-time as Celtic remained on course for the treble.

Hibs arrived at Parkhead with 7,000 travelling fans and on the back of a 15-match unbeaten run which included a league win over Celtic two weeks earlier.

They had a good chance to take the lead through Kieron Bowie but Kasper Schmeichel made a strong save and it proved the visitors’ only effort on target.

Celtic made a flying start and Hibs goalkeeper Jordan Smith stopped Callum McGregor’s long-range drive before Nectar Triantis headed Jota’s corner off the line.

Hibs weathered the early storm and almost netted out of the blue when Nicky Cadden’s throw-in put Bowie in the clear. Schmeichel stood up well and produced a strong hand to parry the former Fulham forward’s shot at his near post.

Advertisement

The visitors lost Cadden to what looked like a hamstring injury and Maeda had a good chance to score just before his opener when Reo Hatate’s ball over the top sent him clear. Rocky Bushiri’s shoulder charge knocked the striker off balance and his shot went off target.

The goal came from Jeffrey Schlupp’s low cross. Smith made a one-handed stop from Nicolas Kuhn’s first-time strike and Maeda reached the rebound before the ball touched the ground to volley home from close range.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring their opening goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hatate soon had a 25-yard strike tipped over as Celtic ended the half as they had started it.

The noisy away support retained hope while the score remained 1-0 and their team were hanging on.

Smith saved from Jota after a typical run inside from the winger and Jack Iredale nicked the ball off Kuhn’s feet as the German ran in on goal.

Maeda slid in to meet Alistair Johnston’s low cross but put the ball wide from close range and Schlupp shot just past the upright from 20 yards.

Hibernian’s efforts to force extra-time were not helped by Chris Cadden pulling up with a muscle strain late on. With five substitutes already on, the former Motherwell player struggled on.

Yang Hyun-jun sliced wide from a good chance shortly before Idah slotted home from fellow substitute Luke McCowan’s cutback.

There was still time for Smith to make saves from McCowan and Maeda.