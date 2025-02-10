Boost for Celtic as Maeda cleared to face Bayern Munich

CELTIC RECEIVED A huge boost ahead of their Champions League play-off, first leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday as top scorer Daizen Maeda was cleared to face the German giants.

The Japan international, who has netted 21 times this season, had been banned for two games after being sent off in Celtic’s penultimate match of the league phase against Young Boys.

However, the Scottish champions said on Monday that the suspension had been reduced to one game on appeal.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old served the ban in a 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa last month.

Maeda has scored five goals in his past two games and gives Celtic hope of springing an upset on their return to the knockout phase of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

“He’s got to be one of the most in-form players in all of Europe right now,” said Celtic defender Alistair Johnston earlier on Monday.

“He can’t seem to miss right now. When he’s scoring and creating he adds just another dimension. But also everyone knows his work rate is unbelievable.”

Elsewhere, Celtic got drawn at home to Hibernian tonight in the quarter-final draw for the Scottish Cup. The games will take place on the weekend of 8-9 March with Aberdeen facing Queen’s Park, who stunned Rangers by knocking them out this weekend.

Hearts will play Dundee and Livingston will face St Johnstone.

– © AFP 2025