Celtic unable to break down stubborn Dundee United

CELTIC DROPPED SCOTTISH Premiership points for only the second time this season in a goalless draw against diligent Dundee United.

In his first match at Tannadice as Hoops boss, Brendan Rodgers watched his much-changed side dominate possession for the vast majority of the game but fail to find a way past a resolute home defence.

It was the first points dropped since a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen in October and means Celtic finished the day nine points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table.

United boss Jim Goodwin will be delighted with his side’s fortitude in fighting for a point.

Celtic remain unbeaten domestically this season and still hold a healthy advantage at the top as they prepare for home games against Motherwell and St Johnstone before the Old Firm clash against Rangers at Ibrox on 2 January.

Rodgers rang the changes following the exhausting Premier Sports Cup final win over the Light Blues last weekend and in came Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales, Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-jun.

Paulo Bernardo was among the substitute, but there was no sign of Nicolas Kuhn, injured Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers or Auston Trusty, the latter two declared ill by Rodgers before the game.

United showed three changes, with Will Ferry, Kai Fotheringham and Miller Thomson reinstated, while the league’s top-scorer Sam Dalby, with eight goals in nine games, led the line.

The Wrexham loanee and his team-mates had to do the chasing as Celtic inevitably took control of the ball.

In the 10th minute Parkhead attacker Daizen Maeda set up midfielder Reo Hatate with a clever flick, but his low drive from 16 yards beat the far post.

Former Dundee star McCowan was next to try his luck with a 25-yard drive which whistled past United goalkeeper Jack Walton’s left-hand post.

Further efforts from Hoops striker Kyogo Furuhashi, McCowan and Hatate followed before the break, with the Terrors showing little threat as they concentrated diligently on keeping out the visitors.

United had a good opportunity early in the second half when Thomson broke down the left, supported by Dalby, but his weak shot was gathered by Celtic’s under-employed keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Parkhead side remained dominant but were finding it difficult to get through the packed and well-organised Tangerine defence.

Rodgers acted on the hour mark and Adam Idah and Luis Palma replaced Yang and McCowan and moments later Idah came close with a low drive.

On a rare United attack, back-tracking Kyogo was caught on the ball by Glenn Middleton inside the box, but his shot on the stetch was easily saved by Schmeichel.

Celtic went back on the attack.

Walton tipped a header from Maeda over the bar in the 78th minute, but United, with Jort van der Sande on for Thomson, defended the corner before the United keeper thwarted Kyogo moments later after a great touch by Idah.

The visitors piled on the pressure and Walton blocked a close-range drive from another Celtic substitute Arne Engels before the Hoops survived a goalmouth scramble as United went for a late winner, but neither side could get the breakthrough in six minutes of added time.