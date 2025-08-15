Dane Murray celebrates contract with goal as Celtic smash Falkirk

DANE MURRAY CELEBRATED his new contract with his first Celtic goal as the holders beat Falkirk 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The 22-year-old defender headed home Celtic’s third goal of the second-round clash at Parkhead.

Murray, who has already overcome two separate cruciate ligament injuries in his career, earlier signed a new deal that keeps him at the club until 2028.

Daizen Maeda and Alistair Johnston were also on target and Falkirk defender Liam Henderson put through his own net before Keelan Adams scored an impressive consolation goal for the Premiership newcomers.

Centre-back Murray was one of six players coming into the Celtic line-up alongside goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo, Auston Trusty, Arne Engels and ex-Shamrock Rovers striker Johnny Kenny, who made a rare start for the Bhoys.

The Hoops beat then Championship side Falkirk 5-2 on their way to winning last season’s tournament and this was another open encounter with both sides creating chances in the first half.

Kenny volleyed wide early on after James Forrest’s lay-off and former Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain saved long-range strikes from Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney before scrambling to meet Henderson’s wayward passback, which just went wide.

Ross MacIver dragged a shot wide at the other end after a loose pass from Murray.

The breakthrough came in the 26th minute after McGregor returned the ball into the box following a corner. Tierney ran on to meet the cross and nodded the ball down for Maeda to score with a diving header.

There were further chances at each end before the break. Sinisalo saved brilliantly from Calvin Miller’s 25-yard strike before denying Alfredo Agyeman and MacIver. Engels and Forrest missed close-range headers at the other end.

Celtic were more dominant after the break and doubled their lead in the 54th minute after Falkirk lost possession from a throw-in. Johnston chased down Miller as the former Celtic player headed back towards his own goal and the right-back won the ball before curling into the far corner with his left foot.

Murray got his big moment in the 61st minute when he headed home from an inswinging corner from Engels.

Celtic went further ahead three minutes later as Yang Hyun-jun made an instant impact after coming on with home debutant Shin Yamada. The South Korean winger ran past two opponents after Celtic won the ball back deep in the Bairns half, and his low ball across the goalmouth was turned into his own net by Henderson.

The noisy visiting fans got a chance to celebrate three minutes later when right-back Adams arrowed a shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

That ended the flurry of goals as Celtic safely navigated their way into Saturday evening’s quarter-final draw and avoided any injuries ahead of their Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty on Wednesday.