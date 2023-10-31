Green Brigade banned from Celtic Park as club extend suspension to home matches

THE GREEN BRIGADE have been banned from Celtic Park after the club extended its suspension to home matches.

An email to supporters in the standing section has been published on social media showing that Celtic have suspended season tickets for those who have registered with the ticket office as being part of the ‘ultras’ group.

The move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at last week’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Wary of further UEFA disciplinary action, Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict.

An email leaked on social media shows Celtic cited “repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the ‘Green Brigade’ group”. The ban is pending further review and communication with the fans’ group.

Celtic have been fined by UEFA twice this season for displays linked to the Green Brigade section – a pyrotechnic show away at Rotterdam and an “anti-fascist” banner which, according to the European governing body, contained a “provocative message of an offensive nature” towards Lazio.

Other issues apparently cited by Celtic include “rushing turnstiles” at Fir Park, “illegally gained access” ahead of the Lazio match and “unauthorised banners” plus behaviour towards stewards.

Thousands of supporters around Celtic Park had defied the club’s appeal by displaying Palestine flags last Wednesday.

Celtic have been approached for comment.