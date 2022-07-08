Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 8 July 2022
Advertisement

Celtic happy as Everton replace Rangers in controversial tournament

The event is due to take place during the World Cup break.

By Press Association Friday 8 Jul 2022, 9:16 AM
1 hour ago 3,981 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5811367
Everton manager Frank Lampard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Everton manager Frank Lampard (file pic).
Everton manager Frank Lampard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CELTIC HAVE claimed the Sydney Super Cup is now “bigger and better” after Everton replaced Rangers in the tournament.

Frank Lampard’s side will face Celtic in Sydney’s 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium on 20 November after stepping in following the withdrawal of Rangers.

Sydney and Wester Sydney Warriors are also taking part in the four-team event, which is being held during the break in domestic football for the World Cup.

Celtic and Rangers had initially agreed to face each other outside of Scotland for the first time but a number of supporters on both sides were unhappy about the co-operation between the Glasgow rivals.

Rangers fans seemed particularly displeased given Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, a former Australia head coach, featured in some of the promotional material. Some Gers supporters protested by disrupting a league game at Dundee several times by throwing items on to the park.

Rangers eventually pulled out citing alleged breaches in contract from the organisers and Everton have now been lined up to replace them, prompting Celtic to comment on their official Twitter account that: “The Sydney Super Cup just got bigger and better!”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Everton manager Lampard said in a statement: “ The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition. We’ve also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can’t wait to catch up with them.

“Other than the players that will be on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad. This promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level, and we are delighted to be making the trip.”

Postecoglou said: “Personally I look forward to meeting Frank and his team and from our perspective, it will be great to test ourselves against the quality of an EPL side.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie