Celtic launch official complaint over 'inadequate' Sky Sports apology for Morelos interview

CELTIC HAVE LAUNCHED an official complaint with broadcasting regulator Ofcom over Sky Sports’ incorrect translation of an interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports pulled an interview with the Rangers player after the broadcaster wrongly quoted him accusing Celtic supporters of racial abuse.

While Sky Sports issued an apology, Celtic have labelled it as ‘inadequate’ while also accusing Sky Sports of purposely broadcasting “offensive and incendiary allegations against Celtic Football Club.”

The quotes in question referenced Morelos’ red card in the December Old Firm match at Parkhead, where the player was jeered as he left the pitch.

The Colombian only spoke in Spanish on the televised interview, but the accompanying English subtitles did not match Morelos’ words.

The subtitles in the interview read: “In the match against Celtic we were winning in added time. I fell down. Whether that is simulation or not is up to the referee.

“Afterwards it was very frustrating to hear the crowd screaming at me. They were saying offensive and racist words.”

It was later clarified that the correct translation should have read: “Against Celtic, we were winning 2-0. I don’t know if I fell or whatever but I wasn’t trying to win a penalty.

“The referee decided to send me off. That’s fine, that’s his decision. But the gesture I made wasn’t racist.”

On Tuesday, Celtic requested that Sky Sports conduct an investigation into the incident.

Sky Sports a corrected transcript with their apology, but the club have now launched an official complaint with Ofcom following what they have labelled an ‘inadequate’ response from the broadcaster.

A Celtic statement said:

“The statement issued by Sky Television is inadequate. It does not identify the source of the translation or why phrases, which bore no relationship to the words used by Mr Morelos, were introduced into it.

“In view of the substantial issues of public interest involved, Celtic have lodged a complaint with the broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, who can seek the necessary answers and adjudicate accordingly.”

The club have also published the full letter sent to Ofcom from Chief Executive Peter Lawwell, which reads:

“Dear Sir/Madam

“On behalf of Celtic Football Club, I wish to lodge an official complaint in respect of an interview with the footballer, Alfredo Morelos, which was broadcast on all Sky platforms on Monday 3 February.

“Mr Morelos spoke in Spanish and subtitles were provided. It is our contention that the presentation of this interview was grossly and irresponsibly misleading due to the wildly inaccurate and tendentious translation which was provided in the subtitles.

“The effect and, we believe, purpose of this misrepresentation was to broadcast offensive and incendiary allegations against Celtic Football Club and its supporters, by attempting to attribute these – quite unfairly – to Mr Morelos. It is difficult to think of a more irresponsible piece of “sporting journalism”.

“Celtic Football Club has issued a statement on the subject which is attached for your convenience. We understand that the interview is no longer available through Sky Television which is, in itself, recognition of its deficiencies. On the basis of the inaccurate translation, highly damaging and wholly inaccurate stories were briefed to the press.

“I am therefore asking Ofcom to conduct an investigation in order to answer the following questions:

1 Who was responsible for the inaccurate translation?

2 What steps were taken by Sky Television to ascertain the accuracy, or otherwise, of the translation provided?

3 What part did Sky Television play in briefing the story, based on the inaccurate translation, to the wider media?

“We believe this is a matter of substantial public interest for the following reasons:

1. Issues of racism and sectarianism are far too important to be manipulated in this way by any broadcaster or third party.

2. The use of mis-translation to convey false meaning is a dangerous form of “fake news” which must be condemned and sanctioned.

3. Mr Morelos has been seriously misrepresented and is deserving of apology and explanation.

“I look forward to your early response.

“Yours faithfully

Peter Lawwell

Chief Executive

Celtic plc”

